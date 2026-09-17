J. Harrison Ghee To Take Medical Leave Of Absence From OH, MARY! Tour

J. Harrison Ghee will take a leave of absence from the National Tour of Oh, Mary! through November 1, 2026, at the recommendation of their medical team. Ghee has been managing kidney disease and, following a change in their kidney function, their doctors have advised that they step away from the tour to focus on their health and treatment.

“I'm so grateful to the producers and the entire company of Oh, Mary! for the extraordinary support, care, and understanding they've shown me during this time,” Ghee said. “Stepping away isn't easy, but I know I'm doing it surrounded by people who genuinely support me, and that means more than I can say.”

Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison will reprise his Broadway role as “Mary's Husband” for performances beginning this Saturday, September 19, at The Bushnell in Hartford through November 1, including engagements in San Diego, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. Alaska Thunderf*ck will star as “Mary Todd Lincoln” through January 17, 2027.

Written by Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fourteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

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Related Stories 1 OH, MARY! Reveals Tour Dates and Cities For 2026-27

The North American Tour of Oh, Mary! has announced the dates and cities for its 2026-27 season. The tour of the Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning comedy will tech and launch at The Bushnell in Hartford, Connecticut. 2 OH, MARY! To Make Boston Premiere At Emerson Colonial Theatre

The Tony-winning comedy OH, MARY! will make its Boston premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre. The production will run for a limited engagement this winter. Tickets go on sale April 3.