Video: Kenzie Ziegler, Spencer Sutherland, & Anthony Gargiula's & JULIET Pre-Show Playlist

Before Kenzie Ziegler, Spencer Sutherland, and Anthony Gargiula hit the stage for a performance of & Juliet, they've curated the perfect playlist to get hyped up. While the musical features songs from pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin, the Broadway production's new stars share the songs they like to listen to before a show.

Watch the video of the musical's new trio below, naming songs by Sabrina Carpenter, ACDC, James Brown, the Backstreet Boys, Kehlani, Demi Lovato, and even Sutherland himself.

& Juliet also stars Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award winner Paulo Szot and NSYNC Superstar Joey Fatone as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Corey Mach as ‘Shakespeare,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as ‘Angélique,’ Spencer Sutherland as ‘Romeo,’ and Anthony Gargiula as ‘François,’ with Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Kenneth Onesimus Goubran, Makai Hernandez, Megan Kane, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, Romy Vuksan, and Kenzie Ziegler.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The musical is set to play its final performance on January 3. The NYC run ends after & Juliet has played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. In addition to Broadway, the first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route in fall 2024 and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, and in December 2025, an additional production opened at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

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