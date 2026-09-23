Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway
The Broadway premiere of Jocelyn Bioh's play is helmed by Whitney White.
Take a first look at photos from the Broadway production of Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White. The Broadway production features a star-studded cast, including Patina Miller, Denée Benton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, and more.
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play features Lucia Aremu (Regional: Cold War Choir Practice, Becky Nurse of Salem) as Ama, Tony Award nominee Denée Benton (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812; Hamilton; Into the Woods; Television: “The Gilded Age”) as Paulina Sarpong, Tony Award winner Patina Miller (Broadway: Pippin, Into the Woods, Sister Act; Television: “Madam Secretary”; Film: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) as Eloise Amponsah, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominee Erin Morton (Off-Broadway: Heathers The Musical) as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo (Regional: Call Me From the Grave; Apple TV: “Murder Bot”) as Gifty, Jordan Rice (Tour: Jaja's African Hair Braiding; Apple TV: “Swagger”) as Mercy, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (Broadway: Boop!; Off-Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; NY City Center Encores!: The Wild Party) as Ericka Boafo, and Obie Award winner Heather Alicia Simms (Broadway: Purlie Victorious; Off-Broadway: Fairview; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark) as Headmistress Francis.
School Girls reunites Bioh and White, who previously collaborated on Jaja's African Hair Braiding. The play originally premiered Off-Broadway at MCC in 2017. The bright, biting comedy has gone on to receive over 80 regional productions and a UK premiere in 2023.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy
Erin Morton, Nia Otchere Sarfo, Heather Alicia Simms, Jordan Rice, Lucia Aremu, Denée Benton
Nia Otchere Sarfo and Jordan Rice
Denée Benton, Erin Morton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Nia Otchere Sarfo, Jordan Rice, and Heather Alicia Simms
Patina Miller, Denée Benton, Lucia Aremu, Erin Morton, Nia Otchere Sarfo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, and Jordan Rice
Lucia Aremu, Denée Benton, Erin Morton, Nia Otchere Sarfo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jordan Rice
Nia Otchere Sarfo, Erin Morton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jordan Rice, Heather Alicia Simms, Patina Miller, Lucia Aremu, and Denée Benton
Nia Otchere Sarfo, Erin Morton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jordan Rice, Heather Alicia Simms, Patina Miller, Lucia Aremu, and Denée Benton
Denée Benton
Patina Miller and Denée Benton
Denée Benton and Jasmine Amy Rogers
Jordan Rice, Denée Benton, Nia Otchere Sarfo, and Erin Morton
Denée Benton, Jordan Rice, Nia Otchere Sarfo, Lucia Aremu, Erin Morton, and Heather Alicia Simms
Jordan Rice, Nia Otchere Sarfo, Lucia Aremu, Erin Morton and Denée Benton
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...