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Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway

The Broadway premiere of Jocelyn Bioh's play is helmed by Whitney White.

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Take a first look at photos from the Broadway production of Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White. The Broadway production features a star-studded cast, including Patina Miller, Denée Benton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, and more.

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play features Lucia Aremu (Regional: Cold War Choir Practice, Becky Nurse of Salem) as Ama, Tony Award nominee Denée Benton (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812; Hamilton; Into the Woods; Television: “The Gilded Age”) as Paulina Sarpong, Tony Award winner Patina Miller (Broadway: Pippin, Into the Woods, Sister Act; Television: “Madam Secretary”; Film: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) as Eloise Amponsah, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominee Erin Morton (Off-Broadway: Heathers The Musical) as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo (Regional: Call Me From the Grave; Apple TV: “Murder Bot”) as Gifty, Jordan Rice (Tour: Jaja's African Hair Braiding; Apple TV: “Swagger”) as Mercy, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (Broadway: Boop!; Off-Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; NY City Center Encores!: The Wild Party) as Ericka Boafo, and Obie Award winner Heather Alicia Simms (Broadway: Purlie Victorious; Off-Broadway: Fairview; By the Way, Meet Vera Stark) as Headmistress Francis.

School Girls reunites Bioh and White, who previously collaborated on Jaja's African Hair Braiding. The play originally premiered Off-Broadway at MCC in 2017. The bright, biting comedy has gone on to receive over 80 regional productions and a UK premiere in 2023.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 1 of 16


Erin Morton, Nia Otchere Sarfo, Heather Alicia Simms, Jordan Rice, Lucia Aremu, Denée Benton

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 2 of 16


Erin Morton

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 3 of 16


Nia Otchere Sarfo and Jordan Rice

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 4 of 16


Denée Benton, Erin Morton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Nia Otchere Sarfo, Jordan Rice, and Heather Alicia Simms

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 5 of 16


Patina Miller, Denée Benton, Lucia Aremu, Erin Morton, Nia Otchere Sarfo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, and Jordan Rice

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 6 of 16


Lucia Aremu, Denée Benton, Erin Morton, Nia Otchere Sarfo, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jordan Rice

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 7 of 16


Nia Otchere Sarfo, Erin Morton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jordan Rice, Heather Alicia Simms, Patina Miller, Lucia Aremu, and Denée Benton

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 8 of 16


Nia Otchere Sarfo, Erin Morton, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jordan Rice, Heather Alicia Simms, Patina Miller, Lucia Aremu, and Denée Benton

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 9 of 16


Denée Benton

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 10 of 16


Patina Miller and Denée Benton

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 11 of 16


Patina Miller and Heather Alicia Simms

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 12 of 16


Patina Miller

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 13 of 16


Denée Benton and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 14 of 16


Jordan Rice, Denée Benton, Nia Otchere Sarfo, and Erin Morton

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 15 of 16


Denée Benton, Jordan Rice, Nia Otchere Sarfo, Lucia Aremu, Erin Morton, and Heather Alicia Simms

Photos: First Look at SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY on Broadway — photo 16 of 16


Jordan Rice, Nia Otchere Sarfo, Lucia Aremu, Erin Morton and Denée Benton

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