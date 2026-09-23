Andy Karl to Play Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at PAC NYC; Full Season on Sale

Three-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Andy Karl will make his PAC NYC mainstage debut to play 'Ebenezer Scrooge' in Matthew Warchus's production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. PAC NYC will welcome Karl back following his sold-out musical concert, presented in celebration of the center's inaugural season.

Tickets for PAC NYC's fourth artistic season 2026-2027 are now on sale. The season features the return of annual events like A Christmas Carol, Motion/Matter: All-Styles Dance Battle, Icons of Culture, and Family Day.

About A Christmas Carol

November 20, 2026 — January 3, 2027

A version by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne

Conceived and Directed by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus

The Old Vic's production of A Christmas Carol will return to PAC NYC. Playwright Jack Thorne and conceiver and director Matthew Warchus offer a new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless classic.

On a bitter Christmas Eve, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present, and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it's too late?

Winner of five Tony Awards, this beloved production welcomes theatergoers with dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and cherished Christmas carols, including 'Joy to the World,' 'Silent Night,' and 'It Came Upon the Midnight Clear.'

Andy Karl is an Olivier Award-winning, 3-time Tony Award nominated actor. No stranger to the Christmas Carol story, he has penned two variations of his own, including creating and executive producing the 2025 Hallmark film Christmas Above the Clouds and the stage comedy Scoonge: A Mobbed Up Christmas Carol. He's absolutely honored to join this beautiful production. His stage credits include Phil Connors in Groundhog Day (Old Vic, Broadway, Old Vic revival, and Australia), Rocky Balboa in Rocky, Bruce Granit in On the Twentieth Century, Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde, Moulin Rouge, Little Shop of Horrors, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Teeth, Altar Boyz, Jersey Boys, Wicked, 9 to 5, and Beetlejuice (Australia). On television, he has been seen on The Equalizer, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Forever, Prodigal Son, Gossip Girl, and is most well-known for his role as Sgt. Mike Dodds in Season 17 of Law & Order: SVU. Film: Joyful Noise, Jersey Boys, Here After, And So It Goes. A Baltimore native, he continues to work and live in the U.S., London, and Australia.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 11 Hrs 59 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming