Photos: Elizabeth Gillies and More in ROPE Rehearsals
Gordon Greenberg's adaptation features a cast including Corey Fogelmanis and Cameron Monaghan.
You can now check out photos from the first rehearsal of Rope, a new adaptation by Gordon Greenberg, based on the play by Patrick Hamilton, which was is inspired by the Leopold and Loeb murder case. This world premiere production from The New Group features Corey Fogelmanis, Elizabeth Gillies, Jason Butler Harner, Cameron Monaghan, Graham Phillips and James Waterston. Scott Elliott directs. Previews begin October 13 in advance of Official Opening Night on Tuesday, November 3. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through December 6 at the Theater at St. Clement's.
Garrett Stern (Cameron Monaghan) and Nate Singer (Corey Fogelmanis) are two beautiful, brilliant, and dangerously bored Princeton grad students, who throw a dinner party in their chic Turtle Bay apartment – on top of a trunk containing their murder victim. Newly adapted by Gordon Greenberg from the play that inspired the iconic Hitchcock film, this sharp-witted and sexually aggressive thriller arrives Off-Broadway in a production from The New Group, directed by Scott Elliott.
This production features Corey Fogelmanis as Nate Singer, Elizabeth Gillies as Leila, Jason Butler Harner as Rupert Cadell, Cameron Monaghan as Garrett Stern, Graham Phillips as Richard Raglan and James Waterston as Judge Kentley.
Photography Credit: Marcus Middleton
The cast with Gordon Greenberg and Scott Elliott
James Waterston
Jason Butler Harner
Liz Gillies
Corey Fogelmanis, Jason Butler Harner, Jason Butler Harner
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