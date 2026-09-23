Listen: SIX THE MUSICAL Releases First Korean-Language Studio Album

Six the Musical has released its first Korean-language studio album, ahead of the show's return to Seoul this December. Available to stream and download across all major digital platforms worldwide via 6 Music, the show's in-house music label, the new recording features Six of the Queens who led the original Korean production: Sonnet Son, Jiwoo Kim, Hyena Park, Hyunsun Choi, Ryeowon Kim and Juhye Yoo.

Listen to the album below or on a different streaming platform here.

Sung in Korean and produced as a pop album, the recording brings the unmistakable sound of Six into the studio with powerhouse vocals, electrifying harmonies, and a Korean translation that captures the wit and sass of Six. The album offers a fresh interpretation of the score for audiences in Korea and across the global Queendom.

The album is produced by Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and Katy Richardson. The band comprises Eunyoung Kim (Music Director), Jisoo Chae (Keyboard), Dasom Wi (Drums), Jihye Lee (Guitar) and Seungah Hong (Bass).

The release is the latest chapter in the extraordinary international story of the home-grown British musical, which began life as a student production at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017 and has since become a global phenomenon across the West End, Broadway and stages around the world.

Earlier this year, Six released its first official Spanish-language recording, with the original Spanish cast recording the Ex-Wives / Six mash-up ahead of the musical's Madrid premiere at the Teatro Gran Vía on 17 September 2026. The release marked the first time the voices of the Spanish company had been heard on an official recording and formed part of the musical's continued expansion into new languages and territories.

The Korean album follows the huge international success of the musical's existing recordings. The original Six the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) was certified Platinum in 2026, while the Broadway album Six: Live on Opening Night was nominated for a Grammy Award (for Best Musical Theater Album) and topped the Billboard Cast Album Chart at Number 1. Collectively, Six's music has now been listened to more than 5.5 billion times worldwide.

The Korean album arrives during another major year of international expansion for Six. In London, the West End production has extended its reign at the Vaudeville Theatre until November 2027, while on Broadway the musical continues at the Lena Horne Theatre, now running into its sixth year.

Around the world, 2026 sees a new Spanish-language production in Madrid; a return to Australia; a 12-week engagement in China from October; and, in May 2027, performances at the Grand Théâtre de Luxembourg.

The new album comes ahead of Six's return to South Korea for its second Korean-language season, opening on 15 December 2026 at the HONGIK DAEHANGNO Art Center, Grand Theatre in Seoul and running until 1 March 2027. The forthcoming season brings together members of the original Korean company with new Queens in a 12-strong cast.

The original Korean production premiered in 2023 and was both Six's first production in Asia and its first official non-English-language production, introducing the Queendom to Korean audiences for the first time.

The 2026-27 Korean company comprises Sonnet Son and Boram Jang as Catherine of Aragon; Jiwoo Kim and Sujeong Bae as Anne Boleyn; Boram Lee and JaeAh Han as Jane Seymour; Jisun Kim and Hyunsun Choi as Anna of Cleves; Ryeowon Kim and Hyojung as Katherine Howard; and Juhye Yoo and Daon Joo as Catherine Parr.

Created by British writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six reimagines the Six wives of Henry VIII as a 21st-century girl group, with each Queen taking to the mic to reclaim her story through her own distinctive pop sound and identity.

Winner of over 35 major international awards, including the 2022 Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design, Six is also a three-time WhatsOnStage Award winner for Best West End Show and was nominated for five Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.

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