HB Studio Elects Mary Caraccioli and Kiran Rijhsinghani to Board

HB Studio, one of New York City’s longest continually operating training studios for actors and performing artists, has announced the September 2026 election of two new Directors to its Board of Directors: Mary Caraccioli and Kiran Rijhsinghani.

Caraccioli is currently the Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at The Julliard School, where she has provided leadership on some of Julliard’s highest-profile initiatives. Rijhsinghani is the Chief Financial Officer at Avaneer Health, a mission-driven healthcare technology startup. She has also worked with New York City Ballet as a docent and with in-audience development.

'I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Mary and Kiran and I’m glad they’re stepping into this work with us,' says Christopher Hibma, Co-Executive Director, Strategy & Operations. 'I'm excited for the questions they’ll ask, the thinking they’ll bring, and the ways they’ll help us imagine what comes next for HB.'

Francesca Ferrara, HB's Co-Executive Director of Programs, says 'Mary and Kiran's vision and devotion to the arts are certain to strengthen our leadership. I am excited to work with them more closely in the years to come.'

Biographies

Mary Caraccioli is Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at The Juilliard School and a member of its executive leadership team. She leads global strategy across communications, marketing, brand, digital experience, design, and earned revenue through the box office and retail for Juilliard, one of the world’s premier performing arts conservatories. Since joining Juilliard, she has transformed the structure and operations of the department and strengthened its alignment with institutional priorities. Her leadership has included some of Juilliard’s most high-profile initiatives, including its landmark announcement to become tuition-free and major campaigns that have expanded the institution’s international visibility.

Previously, Mary served as Chief Communications and Engagement Officer at the Central Park Conservancy, where she led a 60-person division spanning marketing, communications, digital experience, earned revenue, visitor services, programming, analytics, and design. As a member of the executive leadership team, she helped shape strategy for a 400-person organization with a $100 million annual operating budget and played a senior role in capital, membership, and endowment campaigns. She also represented management on key board committees focused on institutional positioning and advancement, park use and visitor experience, DEI, programming, and governance. Earlier, Mary was Chief Communications Officer at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, where she led communications and media strategy during a period of significant institutional transition and growth.

An Emmy Award-winning journalist and veteran media executive, Mary began her career in journalism and later held on-air and senior leadership positions at ABC, Comcast, CNBC, and Al Jazeera. Her media career included serving as Senior Executive Producer of primetime programming and later as Senior Vice President of News. Mary is also an adjunct professor at Brandeis University. She holds a BA from the University of Pittsburgh, an Executive MBA from Drexel University, and a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania, along with executive education at Stanford University and the Wharton School.

Kiran Rijhsinghani is an ardent lover of the arts and a proud West Village resident. Kiran's 24-year professional experience spans companies large and small: she worked at JPMorgan and a hedge fund for 18 years. She is currently the Chief Financial Officer of a mission-driven healthcare technology startup, a role she has held for 3 years. Kiran is proud to have run a small business in Queens for 2 years, and to have served women-owned solopreneurs as a financial consultant.

Kiran was proudly a volunteer at New York City Ballet for 11 years, both as a docent and in audience development. As the Chairperson of her audience development committee, Kiran welcomed ~500 new guests to NYCB every year. Kiran also assisted with galas for major donors.

Of her 22 years living in NYC, she has lived in the West Village for 13 years, and is currently serving her 9th year as Board President of her 100-unit residential co-op. In that time, she has brought in new and more effective partners in accounting, legal, and building management, increased staffing, replaced the elevators, and refurbished the lobby and hallways (for the first time in nearly 50 years). This was all done at no additional cost to shareholders, with a balanced and stable budget.

Kiran has a deep love of the arts, of New York City, and in particular her neighborhood. Kiran is honored to serve the HB Studio community. She respects its commitment to the arts, its mission, and its community. Kiran is often reminded of the Jacques d'Amboise (NYC Ballet dancer) quote: 'I am a person who knows how the arts can change lives, because they transformed mine.'

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