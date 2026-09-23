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Photos: First Look at Jasmin Savoy Brown, Kayko and More in HADESTOWN on Broadway

See photos of the new cast, including Norbert Leo Butz, Ben Davis, Amber Iman and more.

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You can now get a first look at production photos of the all-new principal company of Hadestown on Broadway. Hadestown currently features television and film star Jasmin Savoy Brown as 'Eurydice,' two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz as 'Hermes,' Broadway veteran Ben Davis as 'Hades,' Tony Award nominee Amber Iman as 'Persephone,' and pop-rock musician and songwriter Kayko as 'Orpheus'; and new 'Fates' Kelly Belarmino, KC Dela Cruz, and Khori Michelle Petinaud. See photos!

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Hadestown is in its 8th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

Get Hadestown Tickets From $139

More on this show: Photos/Video: HADESTOWN Celebrates Gold Certification of Original Broadway Cast Recording · 5/27/2026



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