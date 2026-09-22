Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2026- New Photos of THE NOTEBOOK National Tour and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 22, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 22, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Wake up and catch up on all the theatrical buzz from yesterday! We've got thrilling opening night coverage from PARANORMAL ACTIVITY on Broadway, stunning production photos from THE NOTEBOOK's North American Tour, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the cast of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING as they prepare to hit the road. Plus, exciting casting announcements including Lucie Jones leading 13 GOING ON 30 in Toronto, a first look at Skylar Astin and Sarah Hyland in London's CABARET, and much more from the world of theatre! Scroll down for all the details.
|The Front Page
|
Video: Go Inside the Thrilling Opening Night of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY
Just last week, Paranormal Activity held its Opening Gala Celebration at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, where it runs for a strictly limited, 20-week run. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the cast and creative team!
|
Photos: John Rubinstein, Alysha Deslorieux, and More in THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour
All new production photos have been released from the second year of THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour, ahead of the tour’s opening at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit, MI. Check out the photos here!
|
Exclusive: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING National Tour Cast Gets Ready to Hit the Road
Greensboro, North Carolina's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is the current home for the North American tour of Maybe Happy Ending, by Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden. Watch in this video and the full company exclusively checks in with BroadwayWorld to tell us all about the adventure so far in getting the hit musical ready for the road!
|Must Watch
|Video: Bobby Conte Performs 'Home' From COPPERFIELD! THE NEW MUSICAL
by Michael Major
Watch a first look at Bobby Conte performing a new song, 'Home,' from the upcoming Off-Broadway production of COPPERFIELD!, The New Musical. Check out the new video now!. (more...)
|Video: Liisi LaFontaine and Solea Pfeiffer Star in New WANTED Teaser
by Stephi Wild
A new video from WANTED features stars Liisi LaFontaine and Solea Pfeiffer as the musical heads toward previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Check out the video here!. (more...)
|
Video: WICKED's Carl Man on Going From 'Fiyero' Understudy to Broadway Star
Video: First Look at Skylar Astin & Sarah Hyland in CABARET in London
Video: TITANÍQUE Takes Final Bows on Broadway; Watch the Final 'My Heart Will Go On'
Video: Alysha Deslorieux is Hitting the Road With THE NOTEBOOK
|Hot Photos
by Michael Major
A first look has been released of Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln” in the new national tour of Oh, Mary! The first look photo shows the RuPaul's Drag Race winner at the top of the show.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Living Room Productions will present an industry staged reading of TWELFTH NIGHT: 1941, a play-within-a-play about actors performing Shakespeare's comedy during the London Blitz, featuring original music and a cast including Chris Ryan and Elizabeth Colwell.. (more...)
Drunk Shakespeare sues Amazon; two orchestras settle
by Alex Freeman
Drunk Shakespeare's producers sue Amazon, NYC Ballet and SF Opera reach orchestra deals, AKA names a global CEO, and NYPL lands a record $60M gift. Plus leadership moves at Soulpepper and the Florida Theatre, and remembering Duncan Sheik.. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Community Gathering on American Theater's Future
by Stephi Wild
Theater Resources Unlimited will host a Zoom community gathering featuring Brett Bernardini and Cody Lassen discussing optimism about American theater's prospects amid ongoing industry challenges.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Casting has been announced for the 2026-2027 North American Tour of SIX the Musical. Learn more about who is starring in the musical beginning next month.. (more...)
CASTING CALL: Evita Produce lanza audiciones para sus próximas producciones
by Sandra Arias Muñoz
La compañía teatral Evita Produce ha abierto oficialmente la convocatoria de audiciones para sus próximas producciones musicales.. (more...)
Lucie Jones Will Lead 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL North American Premiere in Toronto
by Stephi Wild
Lucie Jones will reprise her role as Jenna Rink in the North American premiere of 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre for a limited Christmas season starting December 2026. Tickets are on sale.. (more...)
Review: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, Arches Lane Theatre
by Aliya Al-Hassan
250 years after her birth, with another new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice about to land on Netflix and a new film of Sense and Sensibility being released this week, the appetite for Jane Austen seems as ravenous as ever. Theatre company Thick as Thieves specialise in small company adaptations of popular classics and has brought their version of Sense and Sensibility to the tiny Arches Lane Theatre in Battersea.. (more...)
Daniel J. Watts Replaces Jason Dirden in August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS at Lincoln Center Theater
by Stephi Wild
Daniel J. Watts will join the cast of August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, taking on the role of Canewell in the revival directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson.. (more...)
Bernadette Peters, Shoshana Bean, Ariana Madix and More to Join Broadway Flea
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will transform New York City's Theater District into the ultimate theatrical treasure hunt, complete with a Broadway stars, including Bernadette Peters, Shoshana Bean, and more.. (more...)
Hot Tickets of the Week: SCHMIGADOON!, MJ & More
by Team BWW
Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting September 21, 2026.. (more...)
Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, The Arts At Marble Arch
by Franco Milazzo
Directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, this production comes from Barn Theatre Cirencester where it was first staged in 2022, revived for a summer run and now transfers with its full Barn company before heading off on a national tour. It arrives as a hastily arranged replacement for the troubled Burlesque that is doing its own circuit of the UK after cancelling what was meant to be its opening run.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Tom Felton
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"I’m here in the field
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...