Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 22, 2026- New Photos of THE NOTEBOOK National Tour and More

Video: WICKED's Carl Man on Going From 'Fiyero' Understudy to Broadway Star

by Michael Major

Wicked has released a new Citizens of Oz spotlight on Carl Man, who currently plays Fiyero in the Broadway production at the Gershwin Theatre. Watch the video of him discussing his eight year journey with the iconic musical.. (more...)

Video: First Look at Skylar Astin & Sarah Hyland in CABARET in London

by Michael Major

Skylar Astin and Sarah Hyland are saying 'Willkommen' to CABARET at the Kit Kat Club, as they make their West End debuts as Emcee and Sally Bowles on Monday. Watch a first look video of the pair in costume!. (more...)

Video: TITANÍQUE Takes Final Bows on Broadway; Watch the Final 'My Heart Will Go On'

by Michael Major

Go inside Titanique's final performance on Broadway, including the final 'My Heart Will Go On,' Marla Mindelle's final entrance, her final improv moment with Constantine Rousouli, Melissa Barrera, Frankie Grande, Jim Parsons, and more videos.. (more...)