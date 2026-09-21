Daniel J. Watts Replaces Jason Dirden in August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) will join the cast in the role of 'Canewell' in August Wilson's Seven Guitars at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. The previously announced Jason Dirden departs the production due to a TV opportunity.

Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who won his first-ever Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in the 1996 Broadway premiere of the same play, this powerful new revival of one of Wilson's most lyrical and intimate plays will star Chanté Adams as 'Ruby,' Russell Hornsby as 'Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton,' Kristolyn Lloyd as 'Vera,' Michael Potts as 'Red Carter,' Roslyn Ruff as 'Louise,' John Douglas Thompson as 'Hedley,' and Daniel J. Watts as 'Canewell,' with Taylor Elise Jackson, Warner Miller, Simone Moore, and Kevyn Morrow rounding out the cast as understudies.

The creative team for Seven Guitars includes Kenneth L. Roberson (Choreography), Michael Carnahan (Scenic Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Rui Rita (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design), Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design), Junior Mack (Original Music), and The Telsey Office (Casting). Zachry Bailey serves as the Stage Manager.

About Seven Guitars

Set in 1940s Pittsburgh, Wilson's haunting drama follows blues musician Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, a man determined to win back the woman he loves and build a future beyond the limitations of Black life in America. As his friends gather and stories about Barton flow, what emerges is a richly layered portrait of masculinity and ambition, artistry, community and the collective weight of dreams deferred.

Santiago-Hudson's celebrated history with Wilson's American Century Cycle, including the Tony Award-winning revival of Jitney and his most recent Tony nominated role as Bynum Walker in Joe Turner's Come and Gone, brings decades of insight to this electrifying work.

Daniel J. Watts (Canewell) is a multidisciplinary storyteller. TV/Film: “The Penguin” (HBO/DC); “The Chi” (Paramount+/Showtime); Werewolf By Night (Marvel); “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon); “The Last OG” (TBS); “Blindspot” (NBC); “Vinyl” (HBO); “The Deuce” (HBO); “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO); “The Night Of” (HBO); “Broad City” (Comedy Central); “The Good Wife” (CBS); “Odd Mom Out” (Bravo); “Person Of Interest” (CBS). Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (2020 Tony Award Nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award); Hamilton; The Color Purple; Disney's The Little Mermaid (OBC); Memphis (OBC); In The Heights; Ghost (OBC); Motown (OBC); After Midnight (OBC). Off-Broadway: Lights Out: Nat King Cole (Audelco Award Winner Best Featured Actor in a Musical; Lortel Award Nominee -NYTW); The Refuge Plays (Audelco Award Best Lead Actor in a Play - Roundabout); Last of the Love Letters (Atlantic Theater Co); Death of the Last Black Man in the Entire World AKA The Negro Book of the Dead (Signature Theatre); Whorl Inside A Loop (2nd Stage). Regional: 2019 Barrymore Award (People's Light) and 2020 LA Ovation Award (Geffen Playhouse) for Best Featured Actor for his portrayal of Sammy Davis, Jr. in Lights Out: Nat King Cole opposite Dulé Hill. Original Work: Daniel J. Watts' The Jam: Only Child 2020 Public Theatre Under The Radar Festival and has also streamed as part of the Signature Theater (DC) 2020-2021 season. TED talk “To Accomplish Great Things, You Need to Let Paint Dry” appears at go.Ted.com/danieljwatts. Artist in residence at ASU Gammage, Philadelphia Kimmel Center, and Vineyard Arts Project in Martha's Vineyard; contributing artist for Armstrong Now with the The Louis Armstrong House; New York Theatre Workshop Usual Suspect; NYU Tisch New Studio adjunct professor. His live painting experience, Process of Saying Yes, premiered at East Village Basement and blends live music, storytelling, and spoken word with Watts' signature dance painting technique. In Development/Pre-production: 3 Summers of Lincoln - Co-lyricist/Co-Choreographer (La Jolla Playhouse 2025); O Menino - Writer/Performer (National Black Theatre) BFA Graduate Elon University Music Theatre Program. 2021 Commencement Speaker. 2011 Young Alumnus Award Recipient.

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