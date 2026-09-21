Photos: John Rubinstein, Alysha Deslorieux, and More in THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour

All new production photos have been released from the second year of The Notebook North American Tour, ahead of the tour’s opening at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit, MI. The production will play Detroit through October 4 before continuing to cities across North America.

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes are Angela Birchett as “Older Allie” and Tony Award-winning Broadway legend John Rubinstein as “Older Noah,” Alysha Deslorieux as “Middle Allie” and Ken Wulf Clark as “Middle Noah,” and Makena Jackson as “Younger Allie” and Kyle Mangold as “Younger Noah.” They are joined by Anne Tolpegin as “Mother/Nurse Lori” and Connor Richardson as “Johnny.” Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Jordi Betrán Ramírez, Nick Brogan, Jesse Corbin, Sinclair Mitchell, Jessica Money, Aaron Ramey, Leonay Reina, Samantha Rios, Grace Ohwensadeyo Rundberg, Dawn L. Troupe, and Joe Verga.

The North American Tour of The Notebook began performances on September 6, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio, playing to over 650,000 patrons in 33 cities to date. Announced tour stops for the second year, including engagements in Boston, Houston, Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, and Atlanta, can be found at NotebookMusical.com.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 to December 2024 following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The creative team for the tour includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Tina Faye. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

In 2024, the production was recognized with three Tony Award nominations (Best Book of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical), Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical, and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical.

Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane

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