SIX North American Tour Reveals New Cast

Casting has been announced for the 2026-2027 North American Tour of Six the Musical. The cast will include Christina Jones as Catherine of Aragon, Brittany Smithson as Anne Boleyn, Melina Savannah Cruz as Jane Seymour, Shelby Griswold as Anna of Cleves, Thabitha Moruthane as Katherine Howard and Nina Ann Nelson as Catherine Parr with alternates Brooke Aneece Dismuke, Anna Hertel, Carlina Parker and Abigail Sparrow.

The company will begin performances October 25 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD.

The Aragon and Boleyn North American Tours of Six have played 2,023 performances across North America to date. The Broadway Production is the longest-running show in the Lena Horne Theatre.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

About Six

Six has won 35 international awards, including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by The TRC Company/ Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has over 202 million streams to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was released May 6, 2022, and is available on all streaming and digital formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more. The Original Broadway Cast Recording can be streamed and downloaded here. The physical CD is available here. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran. Broadway’s Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT and Six the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) have collectively been listened to over 5.5 billion times..

The Boleyn Tour of Six launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout North America. Tour dates have been announced through Summer 2027.

Six is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, at Teatro Gran Via in Madrid, and on tour throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe. Six will also be touring China from late September 2026. Six is currently playing at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne, Australia; and begins performances in Sydney on October 9. Six returns to Seoul, Korea in December 2026.

The Broadway production, currently playing at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York City, is scheduled to run through January 3, 2027.

Universal Pictures Content Group released Six the Musical Live!, a live capture film recorded at the Vaudeville Theatre, London, with the original West End Queens in US and Canadian movie theatres on August 14th.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 13 Hrs 59 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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