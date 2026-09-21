Video: Liisi LaFontaine and Solea Pfeiffer Star in New WANTED Teaser





Wanted, the new musical set to begin performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre, has shared a video titled "Boots" featuring stars Liisi LaFontaine and Solea Pfeiffer. The clip, credited to Karl Ndieli, shows the two leading ladies together as the production counts down to its October 15 preview launch on Broadway. Check out the video!

The video description playfully teases the pair as "leading ladies" who are "picking up good vibrations and sweet sensations" as the show makes its way to Broadway, giving audiences a glimpse of the chemistry between LaFontaine and Pfeiffer ahead of opening.

Wanted will play the James Earl Jones Theatre on West 48th Street. Previews are set to begin October 15.

The theatre recently opened its box office for the production, offering a buy-one-get-one ticket promotion for select performances beginning in November, according to a prior BroadwayWorld report.

About Wanted

Texas, 1893 — Twin sisters Mary and Martha Clarke are on the run. The sisters, Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family's legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity, and the inheritance they have long been denied.

A soulful and dangerous new Broadway musical inspired by a Clarke family story carried for generations, Wanted is the epic tale of Mary and Martha: sisters, outlaws, legends. This New York Times Critic's Pick has been hailed as “thrillingly original” with an “audacious and rollicking story.” The production stars Solea Pfeiffer as Mary, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha, and Grammy Award winner Ledisi as Tallulah. The Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors, guide them forward on an odyssey of sisterhood, rebellion, and freedom.

Wanted will star Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James as Elijah, West End and London star Bradley Jaden as Jesse, Aurelia Williams as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. The production will also feature Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew Turner as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company will be Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson, and Brent Thiessen.

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