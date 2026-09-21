TWELFTH NIGHT: 1941 Will Receive Industry Presentation at ART NY
The production features an original score by composer Will Healy and direction by Ellyn Heald.
Living Room Productions, in partnership with the AFLAMDA Studio Reading Room Series, will present an industry staged reading of Twelfth Night: 1941 on Friday, October 16th, 2026 at 2:00 PM at ART NY's Leynse Studio, located at 520 8th Ave, New York, NY 10018.
Inspired by incredible true events, Twelfth Night: 1941 tells the story of a troupe of actors who mount a performance of Shakespeare's comedy during the Blitz of London.
When their theater is destroyed in a bombing, the resilient troupe must relocate their play to a church hall just in time to re-open on the actual 12th Night of Christmas. With gorgeous original live music throughout, Twelfth Night: 1941 is a love letter to the human urge to gather, tell stories, and embrace joy in the face of mortality and devastation.
Written and directed by Ellyn Heald (The Hills of California), the play-within-a-play also features an original score by composer Will Healy (Founder, Artistic Director of ShoutHouse; recipient of the 2023 Leonard Bernstein Prize) and original songs by Ellyn Heald.
The cast includes: Chad Pierre Vann, Chris Ryan (American Horror Story), Dan Wilson, Elizabeth Colwell (Slow Horses), John Maddaloni, Julien Alam, Kaileela Hobby (Vanity Fair), Lake Wilburn, Helena Mueller, Zoë Laiz, and musicians Mary Knapp (Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812), Will Healy, and YoonJung Hwang.
The creative team includes: Ellyn Heald (Writer, Director), Laura Carswell (Lead Producer), Will Healy (Composer), Martin Kemp (Sound Design, Producer), Kaileela Hobby (Associate Producer), and Olivia Tymon (Stage Manager).
Industry members wishing to attend the reading can reach out to hello@lrpnyc.com.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...