TWELFTH NIGHT: 1941 Will Receive Industry Presentation at ART NY

Living Room Productions, in partnership with the AFLAMDA Studio Reading Room Series, will present an industry staged reading of Twelfth Night: 1941 on Friday, October 16th, 2026 at 2:00 PM at ART NY's Leynse Studio, located at 520 8th Ave, New York, NY 10018.

Inspired by incredible true events, Twelfth Night: 1941 tells the story of a troupe of actors who mount a performance of Shakespeare's comedy during the Blitz of London.

When their theater is destroyed in a bombing, the resilient troupe must relocate their play to a church hall just in time to re-open on the actual 12th Night of Christmas. With gorgeous original live music throughout, Twelfth Night: 1941 is a love letter to the human urge to gather, tell stories, and embrace joy in the face of mortality and devastation.

Written and directed by Ellyn Heald (The Hills of California), the play-within-a-play also features an original score by composer Will Healy (Founder, Artistic Director of ShoutHouse; recipient of the 2023 Leonard Bernstein Prize) and original songs by Ellyn Heald.

The cast includes: Chad Pierre Vann, Chris Ryan (American Horror Story), Dan Wilson, Elizabeth Colwell (Slow Horses), John Maddaloni, Julien Alam, Kaileela Hobby (Vanity Fair), Lake Wilburn, Helena Mueller, Zoë Laiz, and musicians Mary Knapp (Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812), Will Healy, and YoonJung Hwang.

The creative team includes: Ellyn Heald (Writer, Director), Laura Carswell (Lead Producer), Will Healy (Composer), Martin Kemp (Sound Design, Producer), Kaileela Hobby (Associate Producer), and Olivia Tymon (Stage Manager).

Industry members wishing to attend the reading can reach out to hello@lrpnyc.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 18 Hrs 56 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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