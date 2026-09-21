Video: Alysha Deslorieux is Hitting the Road With THE NOTEBOOK

Broadway powerhouse Alysha Deslorieux joins Robert Bannon for a special BroadwayWorld Exclusive conversation as The Notebook North American Tour rolls into its second year — and heads straight for Detroit!

Alysha stars as Middle Allie in the acclaimed musical adaptation, continuing with the tour as a new group of performers joins the company for year two. The production arrives at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre September 22 through October 4, with music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter before hitting all over the US!

Broadway fans already know Alysha from an incredible résumé. She was part of the original company of Hamilton at both The Public Theater and on Broadway, later stepping into Eliza Hamilton and covering all three Schuyler sisters. Her Broadway credits also include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Once on This Island and more.

Now, she talks about living inside the sweeping love story of The Notebook, taking Middle Allie across the country, the special connection between the three women portraying Allie at different stages of her life, and what it means to return to audiences night after night with a show that hits people right in the heart.

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