Video: First Look at Skylar Astin & Sarah Hyland in CABARET in London

Skylar Astin and Sarah Hyland are saying "Willkommen" to Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, as they make their West End debuts as Emcee and Sally Bowles on Monday. Watch a first look video of the pair in costume, as they take over for Jamie Muscato and Joy Woods.

As Astin and Hyland make their debuts as Emcee and Sally Bowles respectively, they join a cast that includes Ronan Burns as Ernst Ludwig, Lindsay Atherton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Lily Frances, Peter Houston, Samuel How, Bailey Johnson, Ellie Mitchell, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Natasha Wilde and Nicky Wong Rush.

Continuing in the show will be Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Adrian Grove and Eva-Rose Tanaka.

Skylar Astin final performance will be Saturday 12 December 2026. Sarah Hyland's final performance will be Saturday 23 January 2027.

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