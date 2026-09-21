Bernadette Peters, Shoshana Bean, Ariana Madix and More to Join Broadway Flea

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will transform New York City's Theater District into the ultimate theatrical treasure hunt, complete with a Broadway stars ready to sign unique keepsakes and snap pictures with fans. Joining the highly anticipated Autograph Table and Photo Booth on Sunday, September 27, are dozens of current Broadway performers and beloved industry legends.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is set for 10 am - 7 pm. The live auction begins at 5 pm in the heart of Times Square.

The list of stars participating include Cher Álvarez (Paranormal Activity), Aimie Atkinson (Six), Shoshana Bean (The Lost Boys), LJ Benet (The Lost Boys), Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Schmigadoon!), Tony nominee Sara Chase (Schmigadoon!), Shannon Cochran (Paranormal Activity), Lorna Courtney (The Rocky Horror Show), Ayana Cymone (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Jennifer Duka (The Lost Boys), Claybourne Elder (Little Shop of Horrors), Barrett Foa (Oh, Mary!), Ann Harada (Schmigadoon!), Gianna Harris (& Juliet), Troy Iwata (Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody), Eva Kaminsky (Paranormal Activity), Kayko (Hadestown), Jessi Kirtley (Operation Mincemeat), Travis A. Knight (Paranormal Activity), Julia Knitel (Operation Mincemeat), Bianca Leigh (Oh, Mary!), Ariana Madix (Just In Time), Kevin McHale (The Rocky Horror Show), Tony winner and theater legend Bebe Neuwirth, Benjamin Pajak (The Lost Boys), Natalie Paris (Six), Stephanie Jae Park (Six), Tony winner and theater legend Bernadette Peters, Zachary Noah Piser (Maybe Happy Ending), Emma Pittman (The Outsiders), Ryann Redmond (Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody), Amanda Jill Robinson (Operation Mincemeat), Victor de Paula Rocha (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Reg Rogers (Little Shop of Horrors), George Salazar (The Rocky Horror Show), Tony nominee Jennifer Simard (Schmigadoon!), Hannah Solow (Oh, Mary!), Carrie St. Louis (Just In Time), Valentina (The Rocky Horror Show), Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe (Little Shop of Horrors) and Tony winner Kara Young.

Appearances are subject to change. More special guests will be announced later this week and on Broadway Cares' social media channels

A new cast of performers appears every hour between 11 am and 2 pm on the deck of Junior's on West 45th Street at Shubert Alley. The table will be hosted by Jim Caruso, host of Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland Jazz Club, and Dionne Figgins (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical). See the full schedule of Autograph Table appearances at broadwaycares.org/autographtable.

Broadway fans nationwide can join in the excitement online through Broadway Cares' FleaBay collection, now available online at broadwaycares.org/fleabay. This Broadway Flea Market–inspired eBay store features new lots of rare collectibles that pop up at surprise times throughout the week. Each item will be available for immediate purchase with eBay's “Buy It Now” feature, recreating the thrill of discovery fans love about the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. This year's FleaBay selection includes mystery Playbill and poster bundles, exclusive show jackets and other autographed keepsakes for fans of shows such as John Proctor is the Villain, The Lost Boys, Phantom of the Opera and more. Quantities are limited, so act fast when a treasure appears.

In addition to the FleaBay experience, online bidding for the silent and live auctions are open through 2 pm Eastern on Friday, September 25. Bid on once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to make your Broadway debut with a walk-on role in & Juliet, shadow Broadway stage managers or attend starry opening night premieres and parties. Win stage-used props signed by George Clooney and John Lithgow or costume pieces signed by Jonathan Groff and Audra McDonald, among dozens more treasures signed by Broadway favorites. Proxy bidding is available for those unable to make it in-person to the event on Sunday, September 27.

The shows set to host tables at this year's event include & Juliet, Aladdin, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Just in Time, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, The Lost Boys, Maybe Happy Ending, Oh, Mary!, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, Schmigadoon!, Six, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Wicked. A special Curtain Call table will host unique mementos from shows that recently ended their runs, such as Death Becomes Her, Dog Day Afternoon and Titaníque.

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