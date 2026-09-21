Video: TITANÍQUE Takes Final Bows on Broadway; Watch the Final 'My Heart Will Go On'





Broadway took its final trip on the ship of dreams on Sunday as Titaníque concluded its run at the St. James Theatre. After 20 previews and 185 regular performances, watch the company of the Tony-nominated musical take their final bows on Broadway.

Before their final performance of "My Heart Will Go On" to close out the show, watch director Tye Blue address the audience, joined by the orchestra, producers, and full company. Blue paid tribute to Casey McDermott, their former company manager and longtime Titaníque team member, who passed away recently.

The St. James Theatre will soon be home to Dolly: A True Original Musical, which begins performances on December 7, 2026. It's not uncommon for shows to close at this time of year.

Watch Marla Mindelle make her final entrance in the musical at the top of the show.

The musical's Instagram also shared a video from Marla Mindelle's final improv moment, also featuring Constantine Rousouli, Melissa Barrera, Jim Parsons, and Frankie Grande.

Titanique was nominated for four Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Marla Mindelle), Best Book of a Musical (Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli), and Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Layton Williams).

The cast of Titanique stars Olivier & Lortel Award winning co-creator Marla Mindelle as Celine Dion; four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; film and television star Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater; multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande as Victor Garber; Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson; Lortel Award nominee John Riddle as Cal Hockley; and Olivier Award-winning West End star Layton Williams as The Iceberg, making his Broadway debut after winning the 2025 Olivier Award for his turn as The Iceberg in London.

Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold are featured as the Background Vocalists, and Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop), and Terrence Williams Jr. complete the cast as understudies.

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