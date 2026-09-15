Video: TANGLED Star Teagan Croft Shares First Look With INTO THE WOODS Remix

The first official look at Disney's live action Tangled has been released, complete with a special nod to Into the Woods. Teagan Croft has shared a first look at her 'Rapunzel' through a TikTok featuring a remix of "Your Fault" from Into the Woods.

Watch Croft dance to a remix of the Sondheim show tune while showing off her 'Rapunzel' costume and long hair.

Joining Croft in the film is recent Little Shop of Horrors star Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider and Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel. Filmmaker Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman and 2024's Better Man will direct the movie. The latest version of the script was penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Tangled, based on the classic story of Rapunzel, debuted in 2010 with the voices of Zachary Levi, Mandy Moore, and Donna Murphy and a score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. The movie follows Rapunzel, a lost young princess with magical, long blonde hair who yearns to leave her secluded tower.

An abridged stage adaptation titled Tangled: The Musical premiered on board the Disney Magic of the Disney Cruise Line in 2015, featuring three new songs written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. A full stage version is also in the works, with Alan Menken recently performing a new song.

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