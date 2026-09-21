Photo: First Look at Alaska Thunderf*ck in OH, MARY! National Tour
The RuPaul's Drag Race winner takes on the role of 'Mary Todd Lincoln' on the national tour, which launched in Connecticut over the weekend.
A first look has been released of Alaska Thunderf*ck as “Mary Todd Lincoln” in the new national tour of Oh, Mary! The first look photo shows the RuPaul's Drag Race winner at the top of the show following the tour's launch in Connecticut on Saturday.
Joining Alaska on the road is John-Andrew Morrison as "Mary's Husband," Wesley Taylor as “Mary’s Teacher,” Pooya Mohseni as “Mary’s Chaperone,” and Michael Lepore as “Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.” The production is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton and produced by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.
J. Harrison Ghee is currently taking a leave of absence from the tour through November 1, 2026, at the recommendation of their medical team. They will then join as Mary's Husband before taking over as "Mary Todd Lincoln" on January 19, 2027.
Written by Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fourteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London’s West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.
Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).
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