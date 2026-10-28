Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Cynthia Erivo Will Guest Judge on DANCING WITH THE STARS Next Week
The Tony Award is slated to join Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli on the judges panel.
Cynthia Erivo will hit the ballroom as a guest judge on Dancing With the Stars next week! Following last season's Wicked episode, Erivo will join the hit competition series for Disney on Broadway Night.
The episode will air on Monday, November 2 at 8pm ET on ABC and Disney+. The Broadway alum is slated to join Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli on the judges panel.
After premiering in September, the current contestants on Dancing With the Stars include Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov, Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold, Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach, Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson, Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa, Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy, Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas, Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik.
Cynthia Erivo previously worked with Disney when she played the 'Blue Fairy' in Disney's 2022 live-action remake of Pinocchio.
A two-time Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee, Cynthia Erivo has become one of the most compelling and versatile artists of her generation. Her acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in the Wicked films earned her widespread recognition, including Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, and NAACP nominations. Earlier this year, she returned to the West End in Dracula, taking on 23 characters in an ambitious one-woman production.
An accomplished recording artist as well as an actor, Erivo recently earned her second Grammy Award for “Defying Gravity,” performed with Ariana Grande. Erivo’s last performance with LCPA was her acclaimed 2019 engagement in the Appel Room, recorded for PBS.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode