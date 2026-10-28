INTER ALIA Starring Rosamund Pike Reveals Complete Casting, Plus Rush and Lottery Policies

Complete casting has been announced for Suzie Miller's new play Inter Alia, directed by Justin Martin which will begin preview performances on November 10, before opening on December 1, 2026, at The Music Box Theatre. Additionally, the production announced rush and digital lottery policies with a new block of tickets now released at $69.

The production, which will star Golden Globe, Emmy Award, and Olivier Award-winner and BAFTA and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike as 'Jessica Parks,' Jamie Glover as 'Michael Wheatley,' and Cormac McAlinden as 'Harry Wheatley,' will also feature ensemble members Reece Boyle, Charlemagne Fadner, Olive Ross-Kline, Ever Brave Savage,' Greta Schafer, and Corinne Sweeney. Standbys for the production are Suzy Jane Hunt, Christian Conn, and Alex Serino.

Inter Alia will be offering in-person rush and digital lottery programs for $45. Tickets will be available through a digital lottery the day before the performance at rush.telecharge.com. Entries for the digital lottery start at 12:00 AM ET, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10:00 AM ET and 3:00 PM ET. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $45 each (inclusive of $5 service fee), subject to availability. Please note that seats may be partial view. A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $45 per ticket when the Music Box Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability.

A new block of $69 has been released with best availability in late November, and in January and February.

There will be a Fundraising Gala on Tuesday, December 8, co-hosted by Indhu Rubasingham, Kate Varah and Anna Wintour with Bryan Cranston, Colman Domingo, and Sandra Oh. The event celebrates The National Theatre's legacy, global impact, and return to Broadway and will bring together leading cultural figures, philanthropists, and artists for a performance of Inter Alia followed by a formal dinner. More information about the evening available on National Theatre in America's gala website: us.emma-live.com/NTinAmericaGala

Jessica Parks is a maverick London Crown Court Judge; sharp, compassionate, and determined to change a system she knows isn't always just. But her career exists Inter Alia (“among other things”) as she balances motherhood, friendship and the elusive notion of “having it all.” So, when an unthinkable event rocks her finely tuned life, can she hold her family together – or will everything fall apart?

Created by the duo behind the West End and Broadway hit Prima Facie, BAFTA-Award-winning director Justin Martin and Olivier Award-winning writer Suzie Miller, the production premiered at The National Theatre in London in 2025. Inter Alia has also been broadcast globally, in cinemas via National Theatre Live as well as streamed via National Theatre at Home, and approximately 600, 000 people to date have now seen the production worldwide.

The Creative Team for Inter Alia includes Miriam Buether (Set and Costume Designer), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), Ben & Max Ringham (Sound Designers), Willie Williams for Treatment Studios (Video Designer), Erin LeCount & James Jacob PKA Jakwob (Composers), Lucy Hind (Movement & Intimacy Director), NICK PINCHBECK (Music Supervisor). Casting is by Alastair Coomer, CDG and Naomi Downham (UK Casting) and Jim Carnahan, CSA (US Casting).

Biographies

Rosamund Pike (Jessica Parks) Golden Globe, Emmy and Olivier Award-winning and BAFTA & Academy Award-nominated Rosamund Pike has earned international acclaim for her film, television, stage and audio roles. Perhaps best known for her lead role in David Fincher's Gone Girl, for which she earned an Academy Award nomination, Rosamund first gained recognition opposite Pierce Brosnan in the James Bond film Die Another Day, as well as Joe Wright's Pride and Prejudice alongside Keira Knightley. More recently, Rosamund won a Golden Globe for her role as Marla Grayson in the crime thriller I Care a Lot, as well as receiving Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her standout turn in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn. In 2025, Rosamund starred in Babak Anvari's psychological thriller Hallow Road opposite Matthew Rhys, as well as playing Veronica Vanderberg, a pivotal role in Lionsgate's Now You See Me: Now You Don't. Alongside her impressive film credits, Rosamund also starred as the iconic sorceress Moiraine Damodred in Prime Video's The Wheel Of Time, having narrated the first four audiobook versions of the novels for Audible, winning multiple Audie awards for her performance. Last year, Rosamund made her return to the London stage, and her National Theatre debut, in Suzie Miller's (Prima Facie) legal drama Inter Alia for which she earned an Olivier and Critics Circle Theatre Award for Best Actress, as well as a nomination for Best Actress at the 2026 London Standard Theatre Awards. After a sold-out run at The National Theatre, the production transferred to the West End at Wyndham's Theatre with performances running from March to June 2026. Rosamund's previous theatre credits include Hedda Gabler (2010), The Donmar Warehouse's Madame De Sade (2009), the Old Vic's Gas Light (2007), Summer and Smoke (2006) and the Royal Court's Hitchcock Blonde (2002). This year Rosamund appeared in Guy Ritchie's In the Grey, as well as a lead role alongside Sacha Baron Cohen in Netflix's comedy feature Ladies First. In 2027, Rosamund will be seen in Guy Ritchie's upcoming black comedy Wife & Dog following the succession battle of an aristocratic family, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Anthony Hopkins.

Jamie Glover (Michael Wheatley) originated the role of 'Michael Parks' in Inter Alia at The National Theatre and reprised the role in its West End transfer. His other theatre credits include the title role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre, Noises Off at the Old Vic, The Chalk Garden at The Donmar Warehouse, An Ideal Husband and The Rehearsal at Chichester Festival Theatre, and numerous productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company, including All's Well That Ends Well, Edward III, The Island Princess and The Roman Actor. Glover is best known for his role as Andrew Treneman in BBC's “Waterloo Road,” with additional television credits including “Agatha Raisin,” “Shakespeare & Hathaway,” “Endeavour, Doctor Who: An Adventure in Space and Time,” “Father Brown,” “Holby City and Midsomer Murders.”

Cormac McAlinden (Harry Wheatley). Born in Northern Ireland, and now residing in London, Cormac McAlinden graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama in 2025 after being the worthy winner of The Laurence Olivier Bursary by the Society of London Theatre and the Casting Director's Guild. At the end of last year, Cormac completed a critically acclaimed run of Eoin McAndrew's Little Brother at Soho Theatre, directed by Emma Jordan. He will soon be seen in Amazon MGM's Red White & Royal Wedding alongside Nicholas Galitzine, Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry, and in the upcoming Netflix series Kennedy starring Michael Fassbender and Laura Donnelly. Cormac has recently been nominated for Best West End Debut Performer at this year's The Stage Debut Awards for his performance in Suzie Miller's Inter Alia alongside Rosamund Pike.

Reece Boyle (Ensemble) is thrilled to make his Broadway debut, coming directly from the national tour of The Sound of Music, where he played Kurt. Other credits: RAGS (David, CSC Benefit Concert), Finding Neverland (Michael, White Plains Performing Arts Center), Wakeman (Robert, NAMT Annual Festival of New Musicals). Reece loves drawing, writing, skiing, tennis, and hanging with his Bernedoodle. Thanks to Mara Entertainment, Zuri Agency, Random Farms Kids' Theater, Tristian Wyant, Emily Kitchin and his family. IG: @reece_boyle_1

Charlemagne Fadner (Ensemble) is making his Broadway debut with Inter Alia! Theatre: Elf; Madame X!; Sponge Bob; Matilda; Into the Woods; new musicals by Kimbirdlee & Jonathan Fadner: Monkey King; Book About Life; Wind in the Willows; NAAP Broadway Chorus. Winner: PPAS 48 HR FILM FESTIVAL 2025! Film/Television: “Poker Face,” Marty Supreme. Love & gratitude: Calli Co - Lisa Calli, Avalon Artists Group - Craig Holzberg, Wright Way, Kimbirdlee, Jonathan, Jack, Sniffy, ChaSiu! @therealfaditude

Olive Ross-Kline (Ensemble) is honored to join the Broadway company of Inter Alia! Recent: Les Misérables 40th Anniversary World Tour Arena Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall (Little Cosette). Broadway: Beaches (Little Cee Cee/Little Bertie/Nina Cover); The Who's Tommy (Young Tommy). National Tour: Annie (Molly). International Tour: The Sound of Music (Gretl). Endless thanks to CESD, TRC, Foundation Media Partners, and her family and friends for their love and support. @oliverosskline oliverosskline.com

Ever Brave Savage (Ensemble) is thrilled to make his Broadway debut in Inter Alia. National Tour: A Christmas Story. Regional: Matilda. TV/Film: “NCIS: Origins;” “Young Macdonald (Netflix);” “SNL;” The Catch; and various VO/commercial projects. Special thanks to his agent Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom (Stewart Talent), manager Lisa Calli (Calli Company), coaches, sister Honor Blue, and his parents, Dorothy and Phillip. @everbravesavage

Greta Schaefer (Ensemble) Broadway debut! Greta performed for two years with the Les Misérables North American Tour (Little Cosette/Young Eponine). Other credits include The Sound of Music (Gretl von Trapp), Fiddler on the Roof (Bielke), Newsies, and Our Father (upcoming film). She thanks the creatives, cast, crew, and CESD for this experience and is grateful to family, friends, and teachers for their love and support. @gretathemusical

Corinne Sweeney (Ensemble) Corinne is thrilled to make her Broadway debut! Regional credits include Ogunquit Playhouse, North Shore Music Theatre, Trinity Repertory Company, Theatre By The Sea, and The Hanover Theatre. Film: Sleepwalker. Corinne serves as a Youth Advocacy Leader for Breakthrough T1D. Love and thanks to her family, friends, coaches, and team. Special thanks to the entire Inter Alia company for this incredible experience.

Suzy Jane Hunt (Standby Jessica) Broadway: Leopoldstadt, How I Learned to Drive, Dear Evan Hansen, Dead Accounts, I Need That. TV/Film: Pastor Tim's wife Alice on “The Americans,” “Law and Order SVU,” “FBI,” “Person of Interest,” “Blacklist,” “Elementary,” “The Good Wife,” “Blindspot.” Suzy is also an educator and a research artist. Her interview play, If You Ask Her, investigates female sexuality in America and was produced by NYU in 2021. Thank you mom and dad. For Arlo, as always. suzyjanehunt.com

Christian Conn (Standby Michael) Broadway: Desire Under the Elms. Off-Broadway: The Liar (Classic Stage Company), The Metromaniacs and School for Scandal (Red Bull Theater), Fulfillment (The Flea). Regional: Guthrie Theater, Old Globe, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Studio Theatre, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Cincinnati Playhouse, Syracuse Stage, O'Neill Theater Center and Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. Television: “FBI”, “Law & Order,” “The Blacklist,” “Dear Edward,” “Bull,” and “SVU.” @schmacticonn

Alex Serino (Standby Harry) Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Albus Potter). Theatre: The SpongeBob Musical and Indecent (Weston Drama Workshop); Next to Normal (Emerson Stage); Dog Sees God (Blue Jay Theater Collective); The Lost Profession of Dr. Magister (CentaStage). Training: Emerson College (BFA in Acting). @alexfserino

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 12 Hrs 23 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming