Review Roundup: BOOP! THE MUSICAL Kicks Off North American Tour

Boop-Oop-a-Doop! BOOP! The Musical is now on tour, starring Aliya Grace in the title role. Find out what the critics are saying here!

Joining Grace is Mason Ballard (Dwayne), Ashia Collins (Carol Evans), Michelle Jennings (Valentina), Dan Mason (Grampy), Joshua Woodie (Raymond Demarest), Ashley Calderon (Trisha), Adam Clarke (Pudgy), and Kevin W. Egan (Oscar Delacorte).

The cast of BOOP! The Musical on tour is rounded out by Kevin Bowman, Christian J. Collins, Leah Faye, Kayla Goins, Eric Gonzalez, Jesse Hanks, Izzy Herz, Anya Katherine Jones, Jaxon Keller, Elie Kuppermann, Helena Elizabeth Laing, Ava Madara, Neema Muteti, Annalise Northway, PJ Palmer, Jame Tomé Rotz, Kenneth Sweeney, Devyn Trondson and Evan Michael Vaughan.

With original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles), BOOP! The Musical brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple Grammy winner David Foster ("I Have Nothing," "After the Love Is Gone," "The Prayer"), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom, High Society). Direction for the North American tour is re-created by DB Bonds and choreography is re-created by Rachelle Rak.

Katherine Kiessling, Times Union: The only thing truly grounding “Boop!” is a star-making performance from Aliya Grace in the titular role. Her high-pitched voice captures Betty’s iconic squeak without veering into hollow caricature. Grace’s Betty is warm, funny and endearing with a powerhouse voice. You can’t help but cheer for her, and she is sorely missed during the few moments she isn’t onstage. Grace tears down the house with the score’s standout tune (and arguably the only melody that sticks after bows), the infectious “Where I Wanna Be” at the end of act one, and she makes the world go quiet with her 11 o’clock number, “Something to Shout About.”

Bob Goepfert, The Saratogan: This sets up the show to perfection. It immediately signals that this is a high-powered show with plenty of spectacle. It is also a search to define the iconic Betty Boop. It becomes an exciting journey for identity.

Taylor Clemons, BroadwayWorld: Boop isn’t perfect. At times, it’s cheesy, groan-worthy, and downright nonsensical. But that only reinforces my point: it feels like a modern-day version of a Golden Age musical comedy. Beneath its flaws lies a joyous evening of theatre, anchored by amazing performances (Aliya Grace in particular) fabulous costumes, and energetically bouncy choreography.

League of Cincinnati Theatre, Liz Eichler: As Betty Boop, Aliya Grace is the show’s magnetic center. She makes Betty independent, smart, and appealing, with the presence and energy to carry a production this visually busy. Grace gives the audience a compelling reason to follow Betty even when the script wanders.

Shelby Colman, League of Cincinnati Theatres: As the title character, Aliya Grace provides the production with an engaging storyline. Her voice gives Betty the musical presence the role demands, while her physicality allows the audience to suspend their disbelief and accept that their beloved animated icon has made it to their dimension. Grace captures Betty’s playful energy through expressive facial work, precise gestures, and movement that feels deliberately larger than life.