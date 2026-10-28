Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! and Spelling Bee) joins The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul in this re-release episode from March 2024! The Tony-nominee discusses bringing icon Betty Boop to life onstage in Boop!
Review Roundup: BOOP! THE MUSICAL Kicks Off North American Tour
The musical stars Aliya Grace in the title role.
Boop-Oop-a-Doop! BOOP! The Musical is now on tour, starring Aliya Grace in the title role. Find out what the critics are saying here!
Joining Grace is Mason Ballard (Dwayne), Ashia Collins (Carol Evans), Michelle Jennings (Valentina), Dan Mason (Grampy), Joshua Woodie (Raymond Demarest), Ashley Calderon (Trisha), Adam Clarke (Pudgy), and Kevin W. Egan (Oscar Delacorte).
The cast of BOOP! The Musical on tour is rounded out by Kevin Bowman, Christian J. Collins, Leah Faye, Kayla Goins, Eric Gonzalez, Jesse Hanks, Izzy Herz, Anya Katherine Jones, Jaxon Keller, Elie Kuppermann, Helena Elizabeth Laing, Ava Madara, Neema Muteti, Annalise Northway, PJ Palmer, Jame Tomé Rotz, Kenneth Sweeney, Devyn Trondson and Evan Michael Vaughan.
With original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles), BOOP! The Musical brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple Grammy winner David Foster ("I Have Nothing," "After the Love Is Gone," "The Prayer"), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom, High Society). Direction for the North American tour is re-created by DB Bonds and choreography is re-created by Rachelle Rak.
Katherine Kiessling, Times Union: The only thing truly grounding “Boop!” is a star-making performance from Aliya Grace in the titular role. Her high-pitched voice captures Betty’s iconic squeak without veering into hollow caricature. Grace’s Betty is warm, funny and endearing with a powerhouse voice. You can’t help but cheer for her, and she is sorely missed during the few moments she isn’t onstage. Grace tears down the house with the score’s standout tune (and arguably the only melody that sticks after bows), the infectious “Where I Wanna Be” at the end of act one, and she makes the world go quiet with her 11 o’clock number, “Something to Shout About.”
Bob Goepfert, The Saratogan: This sets up the show to perfection. It immediately signals that this is a high-powered show with plenty of spectacle. It is also a search to define the iconic Betty Boop. It becomes an exciting journey for identity.
Taylor Clemons, BroadwayWorld: Boop isn’t perfect. At times, it’s cheesy, groan-worthy, and downright nonsensical. But that only reinforces my point: it feels like a modern-day version of a Golden Age musical comedy. Beneath its flaws lies a joyous evening of theatre, anchored by amazing performances (Aliya Grace in particular) fabulous costumes, and energetically bouncy choreography.
League of Cincinnati Theatre, Liz Eichler: As Betty Boop, Aliya Grace is the show’s magnetic center. She makes Betty independent, smart, and appealing, with the presence and energy to carry a production this visually busy. Grace gives the audience a compelling reason to follow Betty even when the script wanders.
Shelby Colman, League of Cincinnati Theatres: As the title character, Aliya Grace provides the production with an engaging storyline. Her voice gives Betty the musical presence the role demands, while her physicality allows the audience to suspend their disbelief and accept that their beloved animated icon has made it to their dimension. Grace captures Betty’s playful energy through expressive facial work, precise gestures, and movement that feels deliberately larger than life.
Average Rating: 74.0%
- To read more reviews, click here!
- Discuss the show on the BroadwayWorld Forum
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Podcasts
Revisiting Boop! The Musical and Highlights from Broadway Bares and the 2025 Jimmy Awards
In this episode of Half Hour with Jeff & Richie, we return to Boop! The Musical and discuss its place in the Broadway landscape. We share our experience at Broadway Bares, a cornerstone fundraising event for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and reflect on the inspiring performances at the 2025 Jimmy Awards.
Aubie Merrylees on the Joys of BOOP! and the Disappointments of KPOP
With Boop! The Musical earning three Tony nominations this year—including Best Choreography, Best Costume Design, and Best Leading Actress for Jasmine Amy Rogers—I’m joined by cast member Aubie Merrylees for a conversation that goes beyond the awards buzz.
Episode 127 | Angelica Hale: "America's Got Talent"
After a brief hiatus, your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with another can't-miss episode of Survival Jobs —this time sitting down with the sensational Angelica Hale, the powerhouse vocalist and breakout star of Broadway’s BOOP!
S4 EP18 He Knocks Me Out with Jerry Mitchell
We have "full-out" amazing choreographer & director, Jerry Mitchell with us! Jerry tells us all things Boop! The Musical, what to do and what not to do at those dance calls, and great tips on how to make it on Broadway!
#91 - Jasmine Amy Rogers - Bringing Betty Boop to Life
Tony Nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers joins behind the Awards to give a deep dive into Boop The Musical where she is making her Broadway Debut. Jasmine also shares the process of working with Jerry Mitchell on the workshop and then into the out of town as well as working with David Foster.
Broadway Time at Carmine's - Ainsley Melham | BOOP! The Musical on Broadway | Broadway Time
Broadway star Ainsley Melham joins Joel Crump for another edition of Broadway Time at Carmine's! About Ainsley: Ainsley starred as Aladdin in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway and the Australian National Tour (Helpmann nomination).
Inside Boop! The Musical: A Conversation with Jerry Mitchell
In the episode, Jeff and Richie are joined by Jerry Mitchell to discuss the journey of Boop! The Musical from concept to stage. Jerry reflects on his career highlights, the creative process with the Boop team, and the impact of community initiatives like Broadway Bares.
Ep389 - Erich Bergen: He Can Doo-Doo This!
From recreating music videos on VHS as a kid to being cast by Clint Eastwood with no callback, Erich Bergen’s path in entertainment has always been uniquely his own.
Inside Boop! Musical's Opening Night on Broadway with Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jerry Mitchell & More
Step inside Boop! the Musical's opening night on Broadway as The Art of Kindness host Robert Peterpaul interviews members of the cast and creative team at Sardi's restaurant in NYC. In this episode you will hear from...
BOOP! THE MUSICAL (Broadway) - A Post Show Analysis
In this episode, we dive into Boop! The Musical, now playing at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway. We break down the show's nostalgic yet modern take on the iconic Betty Boop, exploring its themes of identity and self-discovery.
Episode 172: THE ART & CRAFT of BROADWAY ORCHESTRATION with 3-Time Tony Winner DOUG BESTERMAN
My guest this week is the three-time Tony award-winning Broadway orchestrator Doug Besterman, whose 31 Broadway musicals include The Producers, Fosse, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and his very first show, the 1991 revival of Damn Yankees, to name only a few.
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