Video: Bowen Yang Reveals Maya Rudolph's OH, MARY! Advice and More







Bowen Yang discussed making his Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, telling host Seth Meyers about advice Maya Rudolph gave him before he stepped into the production. Yang described the play as his favorite, offering viewers insight into his approach to joining the long-running Broadway comedy.

During the conversation, Yang also looked back on his high school theater career, giving a glimpse into his earlier performing background before his current stage and screen work.

The appearance also touched on Yang's role as Gary the Intern in The Cat in the Hat, a part he referred to on the show as his "nepo person" role, adding detail about that project alongside his Broadway news.

He also talked about how six former stars of Oh, Mary! stopped by the hit Broadway comedy to see Bowen Yang take on the title role. See photos of John Cameron Mitchell, Cole Escola, Hannah Solow, Maya Rudolph, Betty Gilpin, and Jane Krakowski with Yang here.

Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week, and has since broken its own record 15 times. Tickets to the Broadway production are now on sale through July 10, 2027.

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