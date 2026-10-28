From living on Avenue Q to (not) paying Rent in the East Village to hanging out In The Heights, Kevin McCollum has produced as many Broadway hits as New York has neighborhoods.
Video: Bowen Yang Reveals Maya Rudolph's OH, MARY! Advice and More
The actor also spoke about his high school theater background and more on Late Night With Seth Meyers.
Bowen Yang discussed making his Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, telling host Seth Meyers about advice Maya Rudolph gave him before he stepped into the production. Yang described the play as his favorite, offering viewers insight into his approach to joining the long-running Broadway comedy.
During the conversation, Yang also looked back on his high school theater career, giving a glimpse into his earlier performing background before his current stage and screen work.
The appearance also touched on Yang's role as Gary the Intern in The Cat in the Hat, a part he referred to on the show as his "nepo person" role, adding detail about that project alongside his Broadway news.
He also talked about how six former stars of Oh, Mary! stopped by the hit Broadway comedy to see Bowen Yang take on the title role. See photos of John Cameron Mitchell, Cole Escola, Hannah Solow, Maya Rudolph, Betty Gilpin, and Jane Krakowski with Yang here.
Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week, and has since broken its own record 15 times. Tickets to the Broadway production are now on sale through July 10, 2027.
Yang made his Broadway debut in the hit comedy on September 15, and has since extended his limited engagement in the production through January 17, 2027. He joined the company alongside Phillip James Brannon as 'Mary's Husband,' Barrett Foa as 'Mary's Teacher,' and original Broadway cast members Bianca Leigh as 'Mary's Chaperone' and Tony Macht as 'Mary's Husband's Assistant.' Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, Julian Manjerico, Jackie Sanders, Sean Peter Forte, and Sam Gravitte complete the company. See photos of Yang in the production!
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I'm Important, I'm a Clown! with Julian Manjerico
U Guys, Julian Manjerico is here! First, I give you all the latest Bway tea in this week’s BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I am joined by stage and screen actor, Julian Manjerico, to talk about everything from playing a clown opposite Tom Hanks, to playing Abraham Lincoln opposite Tony-winner Cole Escola in Broadway’s Oh, Mary!
#98 She's The Moment, She's The Face with Bianca Leigh
U Guys, Bianca Leigh is here! In this episode, she shares her journey from performing in small venues to making her Broadway debut. She discusses the significance of her role in 'Oh, Mary!' and the importance of representation for queer and trans individuals in theater.
#97 Living Out Loud In The Middle of Nowhere with Peter Smith
U Guys, performer and director, and current cast member of the smash hit play Oh, Mary!, Peter Smith is here! This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates, including some crazy closing announcements.
Is there secret sapphic subtext between Mary Todd Lincoln and her Chaperone, Louise? Bianca Leigh and Sarah discuss lesbian fan theories, the many many laughs, the transfer from the Lortel to the Lyceum, and more about Cole Escola's Oh, Mary!
A Broadway Conversation with BIANCA LEIGH ("Oh, Mary!")
In this episode, we sit down with Bianca Leigh to discuss her role in the Broadway production of "Oh, Mary!". Please note that this episode may contain spoilers about the show. If you haven't seen the musical yet, you can catch "Oh, Mary!" playing at Lyceum Theatre.
“OH, MARY!” (Broadway) - A Post Show Analysis
In this episode, we discuss Broadway’s “OH, MARY!" the new dark comedy playing at the Lyceum Theatre. We had a great time going back and revisiting the show from the Off-Broadway to the Broadway transfer. We delve into how funny the show is and why it is working so well.
OH MARY! - A Post Show Analysis
In this episode, we discuss the off-broadway production of OH MARY! Starring Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln. Please note that this episode will contain spoilers about the show. If you haven't seen the show yet, you can catch OH MARY!
Episode 40: Cole Escola (Bernadette Peters Live from Royal Festival Hall)
In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and comedian Cole Escola about Bernadette Peters Live from Royal Festival Hall in London. In this concert, Bernadette performs favorite songs from her career as well as many from the Sondheim catalogue, including numbers from Gypsy, Follies, Into the Woods, Passion, and more.
Episode 2: Cole Escola (Judy at Carnegie Hall)
In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and comedian Cole Escola about Judy Garland's beloved 1961 Grammy-winning live album Judy at Carnegie Hall. They also discuss Bernadette Peters, Liza Minnelli, Barbara Cook, and Marin Mazzie.