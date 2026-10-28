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Stranger Things Launches Halloween Flash Sale With 30% Off Select Seats

Orchestra seats start at $58 for performances through November 8

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Stranger Things Launches Halloween Flash Sale With 30% Off Select Seats

Just in time for Halloween, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is offering a limited-time flash sale on Broadway. Theatregoers can save 30% on select Orchestra and Mezzanine seats for performances October 28 through November 8, with Orchestra seats starting at just $58.

The offer is only available through October 29, so fans looking to head back to Hawkins this spooky season will want to act fast.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is playing at the Marquis Theatre. Set in 1959, the play takes audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, where a young Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, and Joyce Maldonado are dealing with the pressures of high school when a new student arrives and brings a troubling secret with him. The story explores the origins of the hit Netflix series and the dark history that set its events in motion.

Get Tickets

Offer valid on select Orchestra and Mezzanine seats for performances October 28 through November 8, 2026. Must purchase by October 29. Subject to availability. Prices include fees.

Get Stranger Things: The First Shadow Tickets From $58

More on this show: STRANGER THINGS' Matthew Erick White is Giving 100% Every Night · 5/28/2026




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