Juan Carlos joins the show to share the incredible story of his journey from Miami to the Broadway stage. He opens up about the "athlete's mentality" he brings to his craft, a perspective shaped by his time as a high school carpenter and a college student working three jobs to make ends meet.
Stranger Things Launches Halloween Flash Sale With 30% Off Select Seats
Orchestra seats start at $58 for performances through November 8
Just in time for Halloween, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is offering a limited-time flash sale on Broadway. Theatregoers can save 30% on select Orchestra and Mezzanine seats for performances October 28 through November 8, with Orchestra seats starting at just $58.
The offer is only available through October 29, so fans looking to head back to Hawkins this spooky season will want to act fast.
Stranger Things: The First Shadow is playing at the Marquis Theatre. Set in 1959, the play takes audiences back to Hawkins, Indiana, where a young Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, and Joyce Maldonado are dealing with the pressures of high school when a new student arrives and brings a troubling secret with him. The story explores the origins of the hit Netflix series and the dark history that set its events in motion.
Get Tickets
Offer valid on select Orchestra and Mezzanine seats for performances October 28 through November 8, 2026. Must purchase by October 29. Subject to availability. Prices include fees.
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Stranger Things Star Dora Dolphin: Kindness is Key (to the Upside Down)
Stranger Things: The First Shadow star Dora Dolphin discusses acts of kindness on Broadway with The Art of Kindness podcast. Her and host Robert Peterpaul cover: - Dora's wild audition process for Netflix and the Duffer Brothers.
Ep421 - Gabrielle Nevaeh: Flying From All That Into the Upside Down
Gabrielle Nevaeh’s journey to Stranger Things: The First Shadow feels like a real-time coming-of-age story. In our conversation, she opens up about growing up painfully shy in Florida, discovering acting at a performing arts school, and then making the leap to Los Angeles at just twelve years old with nothing but six suitcases and a dream.
#123 - T.R. Knight - The Thrill of Live Theater
Behind the Awards welcomes back T.R. Knight to deep drive Victor Creel, the magic that goes into creating Stranger Things on Broadway and the struggles with being the father of a demon. T.R. also discusses his beloved roll of George O’Malley on Grey’s Anatomy.
Ep410 - Burke Swanson: From Third Grade Stand-Up to the Netflix Universe
Burke Swanson brings the heart, humor, and metaphysical musings to this episode in a way that’s rare and deeply refreshing. From his early days as a third-grader doing stand-up at a summer camp to stepping into the Netflix universe as Hopper Jr.
Ep409 – Alison Jaye: Stranger Things Have Happened on Broadway
What happens when one of the biggest TV shows in the world makes the leap to Broadway? Alison Jaye takes us behind the scenes of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, where she steps into the role of Joyce Maldonado in a production unlike anything Broadway has ever seen.
Broadway Time at Carmine's - Gabrielle Nevaeh | Stranger Things on Broadway | Broadway Time
Broadway newcomer and star of Stranger Things: The First Shadow Gabrielle Nevaeh joins host Joel Crump for another edition of "Broadway Time at Carmine's". About Gabrielle: Gabrielle Neveah (Patty Newby) is an actress, producer, and voice-over artist known for her work in television, film, and sports media.
#93 - Burke Swanson - Playing Detective at The Marquis
Burke Swanson visited Behind the Awards to give us the low down on his show Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Burke shares his first hand experience in the creation of the magical theater experience and what it is like to step into the shoes of James Hopper Jr.
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (Broadway) - A Post Show Analysis
In this episode, we dive into the Broadway production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Marquis Theatre. We break down how the play brings 1959 Hawkins to life, its ties to the original Netflix series, and what makes this prequel stand out on stage.
The Stage Frights of Broadway's 'Stranger Things'
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#50 - T.R. Knight - Something Strange is Coming
Award winning actor TR Knight stopped by on the heels of the casting announcement of Stranger Things on Broadway. TR also discusses The Merchant of Venice, Grey’s Anatomy and his passion of all things Jim Henson and getting to work with the Muppets on Sesame Street.
Take A Bow Live at BroadwayCon continues with Stranger Things and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Gabriella Pizzolo!