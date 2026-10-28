Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Eva Noblezada and Juyeon Song Will Lead THE HEART SELLERS at MCC Theater
The Heart Sellers will begin previews on January 8, 2027, with opening night set for January 21, and a limited run through February 14, 2027.
Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) and Juyeon Song, in her Off-Broadway debut, will star in the New York Premiere of The Heart Sellers, by Pulitzer Prize finalist Lloyd Suh and directed by May Adrales, at MCC Theater.
The Heart Sellers will begin previews on January 8, 2027, with opening night set for January 21, and a limited run through February 14, 2027 at the Susan and Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019).
The Heart Sellers will feature Scenic Design by Wilson Chin (MCC's Space Dogs), Costume Design by Jennifer Moeller (MCC's All the Natalie Portmans), Lighting Design by Jiyoun Chang (MCC's Walk on Through), Sound Design by Fabian Obispo (Jonah), and Props Supervision by Natalie Carney (MCC's Cold War Choir Practice). Alyssa K. Howard (Disruption) will serve as the Production Stage Manager, Tyler Crow (I Became We) is the Assistant Stage Manager, Nicole Johnson / Harriet Tubman Effect is the DEI Consultant, and Casting is by The Telsey Office.
The Heart Sellers is a warm and funny story of a chance encounter and quintessentially American connection. When Jane and Luna, two immigrant strangers, meet on Thanksgiving in 1973, they decide to spend this strange, new holiday together over an evening full of shared laughs, dreams, and a frozen turkey that refuses to thaw.
Priority booking for MCC Patrons begins November 10 at 12 pm. MCC Subscriber priority booking will begin on November 16 at 12 pm, and general on sale will begin on November 23 at 12 pm.
The performance schedule for The Heart Sellers is as follows: Tuesdays – Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; and Sundays at 1pm & 6pm. There will be no 2pm performances on Saturday January 9 and 16. There will be no 1pm performance on Sunday January 10. There will be no public performance on Thursday January 21. There will be an additional performance on Thursday January 28 at 2pm. The only Sunday performance on January 31 and February 14 will be at 2pm.
Audience Conversations will follow the January 14 and February 2 performances, an Author & Director Talkback will follow the January 15 performance, a pre-show event will be held on January 20, Cast Talkbacks will follow the January 27, January 31, and February 4 performances, and a Community Forum will be held on January 28. The February 5 performance will be Open Caption.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode