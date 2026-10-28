Eva Noblezada and Juyeon Song Will Lead THE HEART SELLERS at MCC Theater

Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) and Juyeon Song, in her Off-Broadway debut, will star in the New York Premiere of The Heart Sellers, by Pulitzer Prize finalist Lloyd Suh and directed by May Adrales, at MCC Theater.

The Heart Sellers will begin previews on January 8, 2027, with opening night set for January 21, and a limited run through February 14, 2027 at the Susan and Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019).

The Heart Sellers will feature Scenic Design by Wilson Chin (MCC's Space Dogs), Costume Design by Jennifer Moeller (MCC's All the Natalie Portmans), Lighting Design by Jiyoun Chang (MCC's Walk on Through), Sound Design by Fabian Obispo (Jonah), and Props Supervision by Natalie Carney (MCC's Cold War Choir Practice). Alyssa K. Howard (Disruption) will serve as the Production Stage Manager, Tyler Crow (I Became We) is the Assistant Stage Manager, Nicole Johnson / Harriet Tubman Effect is the DEI Consultant, and Casting is by The Telsey Office.

The Heart Sellers is a warm and funny story of a chance encounter and quintessentially American connection. When Jane and Luna, two immigrant strangers, meet on Thanksgiving in 1973, they decide to spend this strange, new holiday together over an evening full of shared laughs, dreams, and a frozen turkey that refuses to thaw.

Priority booking for MCC Patrons begins November 10 at 12 pm. MCC Subscriber priority booking will begin on November 16 at 12 pm, and general on sale will begin on November 23 at 12 pm.

The performance schedule for The Heart Sellers is as follows: Tuesdays – Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; and Sundays at 1pm & 6pm. There will be no 2pm performances on Saturday January 9 and 16. There will be no 1pm performance on Sunday January 10. There will be no public performance on Thursday January 21. There will be an additional performance on Thursday January 28 at 2pm. The only Sunday performance on January 31 and February 14 will be at 2pm.

Audience Conversations will follow the January 14 and February 2 performances, an Author & Director Talkback will follow the January 15 performance, a pre-show event will be held on January 20, Cast Talkbacks will follow the January 27, January 31, and February 4 performances, and a Community Forum will be held on January 28. The February 5 performance will be Open Caption.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 13 Hrs 52 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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