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Jamie Lloyd Co Pop-Up Store to Open Next to the Winter Garden Theatre

The store will remain open through the run of Much Ado About Nothing.

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Jamie Lloyd Co Pop-Up Store to Open Next to the Winter Garden Theatre

Jamie Lloyd Co Pop-Up Store is slated to open this weekend in next to the Winter Garden Theatre. To celebrate the arrival of Much Ado About Nothing on Broadway, the store will open on Saturday at 1638 Broadway, the One Shubert Alley Broadway location).

According to an Instagram post from the Jamie Lloyd Co, the store will remain open through the run of Much Ado About Nothing. It will be open from 12pm - 11pm on Saturday, then closed Sunday, before opening again on Monday. Store hours for November 3 and beyond will be announced at a later date.

While information on what will be sold in the store is sparse, a new Instagram Reel shows photos from Jamie Lloyd's recent Broadway productions, including A Doll's House, Sunset Blvd, Waiting for Godot, Much Ado About Nothing, and the upcoming Evita, which will open at the Winter Garden Theatre next.

Starring  Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, the strictly limited 10-week engagement of Much Ado About Nothing will play Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) with preview performances beginning Saturday, October 31 ahead of a Thursday, November 19 official opening night. Much Ado About Nothing will play through Sunday, January 10, 2027 only.


Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Get Much Ado About Nothing Tickets From $83

More on this show: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Reveals Full Cast, Dates, & More · 5/12/2026




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