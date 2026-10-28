Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Bradley Whitford Talks How Nude Debut Play Prepped Him for A FEW GOOD MEN
The actor also revisited co-starring with Adam Sandler in the comedy Billy Madison.
Bradley Whitford traced an unlikely line between total nudity on stage and his breakout role in A Few Good Men during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Speaking with host Seth Meyers, Whitford explained that being completely nude in his first play, Curse of the Starving Class, helped prepare him for the demands of working with Aaron Sorkin on A Few Good Men.
Whitford is currently starring in a Broadway revival of A Few Good Men, a role tied to his original break in the play nearly 40 years ago. As detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story, Whitford has recounted how he was cast as an understudy in the play's original Broadway production when Sorkin, then 26 years old and staging his first play, chose him to take over the role rather than bring in a more established name, a decision Whitford has credited with leading to his later casting in The West Wing.
During the Late Night conversation, Whitford also looked back on starring alongside Adam Sandler in the comedy Billy Madison, discussing the experience of working on that film. Check out the video here!
Whitford has also spoken about his original A Few Good Men break in a separate recent television appearance, reflecting on how the opportunity shaped the course of his career.
Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, Whitford is joined by Tom Blyth as ‘LTJG Daniel Kaffee,’ in his Broadway debut, along with Krysta Rodriguez as ‘LCDR Joanne Galloway.' A Few Good Men, set to officially open on Thursday, October 29, will play for 13 weeks only through Sunday, January 10, 2027.
A Few Good Men also features Stephanie Berry as ‘CAPT J. A. Randolph,’ Nick Blaemire as ‘LTJG Sam Weinberg,’ Michael Braugher as ‘Cpl Jeffrey Howard,’ Christopher Gurr as ‘CDR Walter Stone,’ Billy Eugene Jones as ‘CAPT Isaac Whitaker,’ Collin Kelly-Sordelet as ‘PFC Louden Downey,’ Shunté Lofton as ‘Orderly,’ Michael Oberholtzer as ‘Capt Jack Ross,’ Lavel Schley as ‘LCpl Harold W. Dawson,’ Thom Sesma as ‘Maj Matthew Markinson,’ Daniel Velez as ‘PFC William T. Santiago,’ John Zdrojeski as ‘1stLt Jonathan Kendrick,’ with Brendan Behm, Alex Ekker, Drew Elhamalawy, Miles Fowler, Quentin Nguyen-duy, and Stephen Michael Spencer as ‘Marine/Military Personnel,’ and Peter Bradbury, Tim Creavin, Mahira Kakkar, and Austin Phillips rounding out the cast as understudies.
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