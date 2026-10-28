Video: Bradley Whitford Talks How Nude Debut Play Prepped Him for A FEW GOOD MEN







Bradley Whitford traced an unlikely line between total nudity on stage and his breakout role in A Few Good Men during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Speaking with host Seth Meyers, Whitford explained that being completely nude in his first play, Curse of the Starving Class, helped prepare him for the demands of working with Aaron Sorkin on A Few Good Men.

Whitford is currently starring in a Broadway revival of A Few Good Men, a role tied to his original break in the play nearly 40 years ago. As detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story, Whitford has recounted how he was cast as an understudy in the play's original Broadway production when Sorkin, then 26 years old and staging his first play, chose him to take over the role rather than bring in a more established name, a decision Whitford has credited with leading to his later casting in The West Wing.

During the Late Night conversation, Whitford also looked back on starring alongside Adam Sandler in the comedy Billy Madison, discussing the experience of working on that film. Check out the video here!

Whitford has also spoken about his original A Few Good Men break in a separate recent television appearance, reflecting on how the opportunity shaped the course of his career.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, Whitford is joined by Tom Blyth as ‘LTJG Daniel Kaffee,’ in his Broadway debut, along with Krysta Rodriguez as ‘LCDR Joanne Galloway.' A Few Good Men, set to officially open on Thursday, October 29, will play for 13 weeks only through Sunday, January 10, 2027.

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