Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
First and Foremost Books, a New Theatrical Licensing and Publishing House, Launches With Two Plays
Find out more about Titans: A City Symphony by Jesse Jae Hoon and The Dinosaurs by Jacob Perkins.
First and Foremost Books, a new licensing and publishing house, has launched with the release of two plays, Titans: A City Symphony by Jesse Jae Hoon and The Dinosaurs by Jacob Perkins.
"F+F is proud that its first two plays are by American Playwrights who are exploring what it means to be an American right now," reads a statement on the company's website. "Jesse Jae Hoon's Titans lays bare that, unfortunately, we must be brave, and it tells us exactly how to do that with practicality, humor, and care. The Dinosaurs by Jacob Perkins, proves that when we need to be forgiven and when we need to give grace, we can find it in the faces of friends who were once strangers, who we meet with — again and again."
Learn more about the plays below!
Titans: A City Symphony
By Jesse Jae Hoon
On an ordinary American morning in an American city, when its residents are driving to work and school, the abandoned car of a local high school student's mom sets off alarm bells that the city is under siege. A small group of parents, teachers, students, small business owners, employees-all remarkably ordinary people-band together and learn what it means to take care of one another, their community, and their future.
Funny, inspiring, and practical, Titans is the first and only published play about the ongoing immigration enforcement crisis.
Premiered May 18, 2026
Originally Produced Off-Broadway by Clubbed Thumb at The Wild Project in New York, New York
Published September 8, 2026
Print Length 166 Pages
The Dinosaurs
Every week at the same time, in the same place, a group of women share their stories of recovery. As weeks slip into years and decades spin into eternity, the women keep coming back amidst an ever-shifting, unfamiliar world. Jacob Perkins’s The Dinosaurs is a piercingly funny, loving ode to the infinite, innately human battle between holding on and letting go.
Premiered February 4, 2026
Originally Produced Off-Broadway by Playwrights Horizons in New York City
Published September 8, 2026
Print Length 152 pages
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