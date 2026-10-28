First and Foremost Books, a New Theatrical Licensing and Publishing House, Launches With Two Plays

First and Foremost Books, a new licensing and publishing house, has launched with the release of two plays, Titans: A City Symphony by Jesse Jae Hoon and The Dinosaurs by Jacob Perkins.

"F+F is proud that its first two plays are by American Playwrights who are exploring what it means to be an American right now," reads a statement on the company's website. "Jesse Jae Hoon's Titans lays bare that, unfortunately, we must be brave, and it tells us exactly how to do that with practicality, humor, and care. The Dinosaurs by Jacob Perkins, proves that when we need to be forgiven and when we need to give grace, we can find it in the faces of friends who were once strangers, who we meet with — again and again."

Learn more about the plays below!

Titans: A City Symphony

By Jesse Jae Hoon

On an ordinary American morning in an American city, when its residents are driving to work and school, the abandoned car of a local high school student's mom sets off alarm bells that the city is under siege. A small group of parents, teachers, students, small business owners, employees-all remarkably ordinary people-band together and learn what it means to take care of one another, their community, and their future.

Funny, inspiring, and practical, Titans is the first and only published play about the ongoing immigration enforcement crisis.

Premiered May 18, 2026

Originally Produced Off-Broadway by Clubbed Thumb at The Wild Project in New York, New York

Published September 8, 2026

Print Length 166 Pages

The Dinosaurs

By Jacob Perkins

Every week at the same time, in the same place, a group of women share their stories of recovery. As weeks slip into years and decades spin into eternity, the women keep coming back amidst an ever-shifting, unfamiliar world. Jacob Perkins’s The Dinosaurs is a piercingly funny, loving ode to the infinite, innately human battle between holding on and letting go.

Premiered February 4, 2026

Originally Produced Off-Broadway by Playwrights Horizons in New York City

Published September 8, 2026

Print Length 152 pages

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 14 Hrs 27 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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