Review Roundup: THE BODYGUARD Launches North American Tour

Performances are now underway for the new North American tour of THE BODYGUARD the Musical. The musical launched its new, re-envisioned production in Toledo, Ohio in October 2026. Directed by Samantha Saltzman, the production will play more than 50 cities in its first year. Read the reviews below!

The cast is led by Brooke Bailey (Rachel Marron), with Jonathan Blansfield (Frank Farmer), Erica Burkett (Rachel Marron-Alternate), Andrea Simpson (Nicki Marron), Keyshawn Brian Steele (Tony Scibelli), Anthony S. Goolsby (Bill Devaney), Ethan Hall (Stalker), Riki Stevens (Sy Spector), Carmelo Kelly (Fletcher), and Shiloh Prendergast (Fletcher). The cast also includes Cedric Jamaal Greene, Cydney Heard, Tanner Jarrett Kirol, Joe Love, Lucy Mangion, Yurika Ono, Camal Pugh, Courtney Genoveva Saffold, Samantha Scott, and Scott Willits.

Joining Saltzman on the creative team, THE BODYGUARD the Musical features a book by Alexander Dinelaris, choreography by Jim Cooney, music supervision and additional orchestrations by Darryl Archibald, scenic design by Christine Peters, lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller, sound design by Joshua D. Reid, costume design by Whitney Locher, hair and wig design by Liz Printz. Casting is by ARC.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD the Musical combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

THE BODYGUARD features a host of songs made famous by Whitney Houston including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama.

Lillian King, The Blade: The most jarring narrative issue was the transition, or lack-thereof, from a heart-stoppingly dangerous, stunningly staged nightclub scene to a double love song that completely splintered the first act’s pacing. Without even stopping to talk about the frightening incident that had just happened, the story spun itself right into a love triangle. The awkwardly-flirting Rachel might have been a brand-new character, for all that we knew her. Of course, the same was true in 1992 as it is now: the audience is here for Whitney, and they made their joy known — so, maybe the issues with Alexander Dinelaris’s book don’t matter.

Julie Zatko, BroadwayWorld: The Bodyguard is off to a strong start in the early days of its tour. The evening flew by without a hitch, delivering an exciting and well-crafted theatrical experience. By the end of the night, you’ll absolutely want to dance with somebody!

Yuliya Pokhylko, BroadwayWorld: The exquisite musical performances deliver all and more where the plot lacks depth. In some ways, the concert-like atmosphere of the show makes the plotlines less relevant. It may not be what makes a musical perfect, but that’s precisely what makes this particular show so enjoyable. The music is so powerful, profound, and warm that the experience can be compared to a sound bath meditation coupled with a walk down memory lane.