Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2026

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily dose of all the theatre happenings you need to know about. Let's dive into yesterday's top stories!

On Broadway, it was a big day for openings and announcements! The Imaginary Invalid opened with Bill Irwin leading the cast, and we've got exciting news that Tom Hanks and Kelli O'Hara will bring This World of Tomorrow to Broadway in fall 2027. Plus, Ethan Slater is extending his run in Little Shop of Horrors.

Beyond the Great White Way, we got an exclusive first look at BOOP! The Musical's North American tour, and Jane Krakowski is reprising her role in OH, MARY! in London.

And much more, including how professional theatre productions are now coming to living rooms in NYC, the cast of In the Heights sharing sneak peeks of their return, and a brand new theatre podcast hosted by Billy Porter, Leslie Jones, and Phoebe Robinson.

Stay tuned throughout the day for more theatre news and updates!