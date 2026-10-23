Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 23, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
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Good morning, Broadway fans! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily dose of all the theatre happenings you need to know about. Let's dive into yesterday's top stories!
On Broadway, it was a big day for openings and announcements! The Imaginary Invalid opened with Bill Irwin leading the cast, and we've got exciting news that Tom Hanks and Kelli O'Hara will bring This World of Tomorrow to Broadway in fall 2027. Plus, Ethan Slater is extending his run in Little Shop of Horrors.
Beyond the Great White Way, we got an exclusive first look at BOOP! The Musical's North American tour, and Jane Krakowski is reprising her role in OH, MARY! in London.
And much more, including how professional theatre productions are now coming to living rooms in NYC, the cast of In the Heights sharing sneak peeks of their return, and a brand new theatre podcast hosted by Billy Porter, Leslie Jones, and Phoebe Robinson.
Stay tuned throughout the day for more theatre news and updates!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Video: Watch Bill Irwin & More in Highlights from THE IMAGINARY INVALID on Broadway
It's opening night for The Imaginary Invalid! The play, by Molière translated by Doug Skinner, is adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin with direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden making his Broadway directorial debut. Watch highlights of the cast in action here!
Exclusive: How a Professional Production Is Traveling to Living Rooms Across New York City
Don’t feel like leaving home to go to the theater? Present Company exclusively tells BroadwayWorld how they bring a fully staged professional production to you.
Tom Hanks & Kelli O'Hara To Star In THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW on Broadway
Tom Hanks and Kelli O'Hara will reprise their roles in This World of Tomorrow on Broadway in fall 2027. Kenny Leon will direct the new play by Hanks and James Glossman following its 2025 run at The Shed.
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Take an exclusive first look at photos of the cast of BOOP! The Musical on tour. Currently in Cincinnati, the 50-week tour stars Aliya Grace in the title role, with Mason Ballard, Ashley Calderon, Michelle Jennings, and more.. (more...)
Exclusive: Christopher Jackson, Bonnie Milligan & More Perform 'Level Up' From THAT PARENTING MUSICAL
by A.A. Cristi
Christopher Jackson, Kara Lindsay, Bonnie Milligan, and more are featured on the studio cast album of That Parenting Musical, arriving on streaming and digital platforms October 23.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Welcome Home! The Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS Brings the Barrio Back to NYC
by Sam Anctil
Paciencia y fe! The wait is just a little bit longer for the return of In the Heights at New York City Center. Watch in this video as the cast gives a sneak peek of 'Home' and '96,000' and chats about what audiences can expect.. (more...)
|Video: Irish Repertory Theatre Shares THE HAIRY APE Teaser
by Michael Major
Irish Repertory Theatre has shared a video of Eugene O'Neill's The Hairy Ape, running on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage as part of the company's 20th anniversary revival of its 2006 production.. (more...)
|Video: Preview of DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Theatre Raleigh
by Michael Major
Theatre Raleigh shared a first look at DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS, featuring Nick Adams as Dracula and directed by Telly Leung, ahead of the production's run this fall. Watch the video!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Jane Krakowski Will Reprise Role as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in OH, MARY! in London
by Stephi Wild
Jane Krakowski will return to her role as Mary Todd Lincoln in the Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy OH, MARY! at London's Trafalgar Theatre. The production has extended its West End booking.. (more...)
|Photos: THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Celebrates Opening Night at the Public Theater
by Jennifer Broski
Now running at the The Public Theater is the North American premiere production of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, starring Tony-nominee Andrew Durand, Kelsee Kimmel, Sachicko Mae and more. The company just celebrated opening night and you can check out photos below!. (more...)
|Ethan Slater Extends Run in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS as T.R. Knight Exits Production
by A.A. Cristi
Ethan Slater will continue as Seymour in Off-Broadway's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS after T.R. Knight, who was previously announced to assume the role, withdrew from the production.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/22/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
From Theaters to Living Rooms: Women+ Playwrights Take on Democracy Ahead of Election Day
by Cara Joy David
Tomorrow, theaters, community groups, and other organizations across the country will begin presenting short plays about democracy by women+ playwrights.. (more...)
Stephanie Jin Joins Asian American Arts Alliance Board
by A.A. Cristi
Artist and entrepreneur Stephanie Jin, founder of Relique Studios and former TikTok creative strategy lead, has joined the board of the Asian American Arts Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Asian American artists across all disciplines.. (more...)
Bob Ost Transitions to Founder Emeritus at Theater Resources Unlimited
by Stephi Wild
Theater Resources Unlimited co-founder Bob Ost will step down as Executive Director to become Founder Emeritus, with Jay Chacon taking over as Interim Executive Director.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Jennifer Broski
Now running at the The Public Theater is the North American premiere production of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, starring Tony-nominee Andrew Durand, Kelsee Kimmel, Sachicko Mae and more. The company just celebrated opening night and you can check out photos below!. (more...)
Helen Flanagan Joins RITA, SUE & BOB TOO! UK Tour Cast
by Stephi Wild
Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan will play Michelle in the stage adaptation of the cult comedy, joining Jake Quickenden as Bob for a 11-venue British tour across leading theatres.. (more...)
Amy Winehouse Musical Reportedly in Development
by A.A. Cristi
An Amy Winehouse musical is reportedly in the works, with casting underway and songs from the Grammy-winning singer's catalog potentially featured in the production.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of DOWNSTATE, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
After a series of delays, Downstate by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Bruce Norris is now on Broadway! The Broadway premiere, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, is now playing at the Booth Theatre Meet the cast here!. (more...)
Meet the Cast of THE FANTASTICKS, Now Playing on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for Second Stage Theater's Broadway premiere of THE FANTASTICKS, directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. Meet the cast here!. (more...)
Video: Dianna Agron Recreates GLEE Trend With Ben Platt Amid Reboot News
by Michael Major
Watch a new TikTok of Glee star Dianna Agron with Ben Platt and Myha’la following the news of the Reboot. The 'Quinn Fabray' actress performed the viral 'I Say a Little Prayer' dance trend.. (more...)
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Songs Cut From Musical Written With Tim Rice Ahead Of London Run
by Joshua Wright
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music will no longer be part of Sherlock Holmes and the 12 Days of Christmas, the festive comedy that reunited him with longtime writing partner Tim Rice, ahead of the show’s London revival next month.. (more...)
Munya Chawawa Says Cast Experienced Racism & Homophobia During A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Run
by Michael Major
Munya Chawawa has revealed that a canceled performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream due to a homophobic act was 'just the tip of the iceberg' of what the cast of the Chichester Festival theatre production experienced.. (more...)
Jennifer Simard Extends Run in SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway
by Michael Major
No tribulation here! Jennifer Simard has extended her run in Schmigadoon! on Broadway through the end of November. The Tony nominee appears in the musical as 'Mildred Layton.'. (more...)
Billy Porter, Leslie Jones and Phoebe Robinson Will Host Theatre Podcast PLACES, DAHLINGZ!
by Stephi Wild
A new theatre-themed comedy podcast, called Places, Dahlingz!, will be hosted by Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Billy Porter, Emmy winner Leslie Jones, and New York Times bestselling author and comedian Phoebe Robinson.. (more...)
Jimmy Awards Sets Date For 2027 Ceremony
by Stephi Wild
Save the date! The Broadway League Foundation has announced the date for the 18th annual Jimmy Awards, taking place at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre. Learn more here.. (more...)
Photos: Yankees Legend Bernie Williams Joins BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Former Yankees player Bernie Williams makes his Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club, joining the musical's Tony Award-winning band. See photos from the production!. (more...)
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