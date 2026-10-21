Video: Elizabeth Teeter Picks the Shows That Shaped Her

Which shows from Broadway past have made the biggest impact on Broadway present? How have the legends of yesterday shaped the stars of today? BroadwayWorld is finding out in The Shows That Shaped Me.

In this video, watch as The Hairy Ape star Elizabeth Teeter walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays and musicals that made her the artist she is today. Can you guess which classics she most adores?

Teeter was most recently seen as "Heather McNamara" in the NYC's hit Off-Broadway revival of Heathers The Musical. Broadway: "Lydia" in Beetlejuice; "Betty" in The Crucible, (w/Saoirse Ronan); "Young Elizabeth" in The Audience (w/Helen Mirren); and "Jane Banks" in Mary Poppins. Off-Broadway: "Lily" in The Secret Life of Bees (Audelco nomination). Recent Regional: "Portia" in Something Rotten! (The Muny), "Anna Grace" in the original new musical Hard Road to Heaven (Bucks County Playhouse), "Liesl" in The Sound of Music (Ogunquit Playhouse, The Muny); "Laura Wingfield" in The Glass Menagerie (TWSTL; St. Louis Theater Circle Award win for role). Other Regional including The Muny, The Rep STL, Tennessee Williams Festival, Variety Theater, and more. TV/Film:Leaving (SAG short); guest on "The Last O.G."

You can currently see her in Irish Repertory Theatre's production of Eugene O'Neill's The Hairy Ape. Directed by Ciarán O'Reilly, The Hairy Ape will run through November 15, 2026 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. In 1922, O'Neill set the theatrical world on fire with his provocative and expressionist play, The Hairy Ape. This journey of a dark-souled, brutish ship laborer known as Yank is a riveting story of a common man's search for belonging in a world controlled by the rich and powerful.