Video: Dianna Agron Recreates GLEE Trend With Ben Platt Amid Reboot News

While Glee fans "say a little prayer" that Dianna Agron is joining the reboot of the hit series, the actress is recreating one of her most iconic musical moments from the series. In a new TikTok with Ben Platt and Myha’la, the "Quinn Fabray" actress performed the viral "I Say a Little Prayer" dance trend.

Originally performed with Heather Morris as Brittany Pierce and Naya Rivera as Santana Lopez, the "Cheerios" performance has become a popular dance trend on TikTok.

The new video follows yesterday's news that Glee will be returning, with a full reboot series order at Disney+ and Hulu. Ryan Murphy has confirmed that several original cast members will be included, but, so far, only Lea Michele has been confirmed to be in talks.

Agron has not yet weighed in on if she is interested in joining the series, while other stars like Morris and Kevin McHale have hinted at returning. Deadline reported that Just In Time star Matthew Morrison is "hopeful" to be featured in the new series, but is not currently in talks.

Glee also kickstarted the careers of many other young actors, including Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr. and Mark Salling. Later seasons added Chord Overstreet, Melissa Benoist, Alex Newell, Becca Tobin and more. Morrison played the role of Will Schuester, alongside Jane Lynch as the hilarious Sue Sylvester.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 09 Hrs 02 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone