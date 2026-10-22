Video: Dianna Agron Recreates GLEE Trend With Ben Platt Amid Reboot News
The original series star took part in the "I Say a Little Prayer" dance trend following the news that Glee is returning.
While Glee fans "say a little prayer" that Dianna Agron is joining the reboot of the hit series, the actress is recreating one of her most iconic musical moments from the series. In a new TikTok with Ben Platt and Myha’la, the "Quinn Fabray" actress performed the viral "I Say a Little Prayer" dance trend.
Originally performed with Heather Morris as Brittany Pierce and Naya Rivera as Santana Lopez, the "Cheerios" performance has become a popular dance trend on TikTok.
The new video follows yesterday's news that Glee will be returning, with a full reboot series order at Disney+ and Hulu. Ryan Murphy has confirmed that several original cast members will be included, but, so far, only Lea Michele has been confirmed to be in talks.
Agron has not yet weighed in on if she is interested in joining the series, while other stars like Morris and Kevin McHale have hinted at returning. Deadline reported that Just In Time star Matthew Morrison is "hopeful" to be featured in the new series, but is not currently in talks.
Glee also kickstarted the careers of many other young actors, including Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr. and Mark Salling. Later seasons added Chord Overstreet, Melissa Benoist, Alex Newell, Becca Tobin and more. Morrison played the role of Will Schuester, alongside Jane Lynch as the hilarious Sue Sylvester.
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