Amy Winehouse Musical Reportedly in Development
A new Amy Winehouse stage musical is reportedly in development, with Broadway producer Catherine Schreiber involved and casting underway.
A new stage musical centered on the music of five-time Grammy Award winner Amy Winehouse is reportedly in the works. Variety reports that the project is in the early stages of development, with casting reportedly underway.
While details surrounding the production remain limited, Winehouse's father, Mitch Winehouse, who oversees the late singer's estate, is reportedly involved. His participation suggests that the production may incorporate songs from Winehouse's celebrated catalog, including hits such as "Rehab," "You Know I'm No Good," and "Love Is a Losing Game."
It has not yet been confirmed whether the musical will chronicle her life or feature her music in an original story.
According to Variety, the project is led by Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Catherine Schreiber, whose credits include Cabaret, Rent, and the stage adaptation of High School Musical.
Further information regarding the production's creative team, cast, and potential premiere has not yet been revealed.
A previous attempt to bring Winehouse's life and music to the stage was announced in 2012, when Copenhagen's Royal Danish Theatre planned a production featuring songs from Winehouse's catalogue. The musical was ultimately canceled after Winehouse's father declined to authorize the use of her music and likeness.
Winehouse was a British singer-songwriter whose distinctive voice and blend of jazz, soul, and R&B earned her international acclaim. She released her debut album, Frank, in 2003, followed by her breakthrough sophomore album, Back to Black, in 2006.
The latter earned her five Grammy Awards in 2008, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Rehab." Winehouse died in 2011 at the age of 27.
Her life and career were later depicted in the 2024 biographical film Back to Black, starring Marisa Abela as the singer.
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