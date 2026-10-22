How to get to Scmigadoon? You go to take the long way through. Through Apple TV, then cancellation. Then to the lights of Broadway in a truncated version of the story that just doesn't quite hit as hard as that darn TV Show does. Well, you can't win them all....
Jennifer Simard Extends Run in SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway
Simard joined the cast of the Broadway hit in September after Ana Gasteyer played her final performance.
No tribulation here! Jennifer Simard has extended her run in Schmigadoon! on Broadway through the end of November. The Tony nominee will now appear as 'Mildred Layton' through November 29.
Following her run in Death Becomes Her on Broadway, Simard joined the cast of the Broadway hit in September after Ana Gasteyer played her final performance.
The most Tony Award-nominated new musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.”
Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.
About Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard is a three-time Tony Award and Grammy Award nominee. Widely regarded as one of Broadway's premier comedic actresses, she is celebrated for her singular blend of razor-sharp comic timing, powerhouse vocals, and scene-stealing performances. Most recently, Jennifer starred as Helen Sharp in the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her, earning a Tony Award nomination and widespread critical acclaim. She also received Tony Award nominations for her performances as Sarah in the acclaimed revival of Company, Sister Mary Downey in Disaster!, and her work in Death Becomes Her.
Her Broadway credits include Once Upon a One More Time (Stepmother); Company (Sarah); Mean Girls (Adult Woman); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Rona Lisa Peretti, opposite Mo Rocca); Sister Act; and Shrek the Musical. Off-Broadway, Jennifer originated roles in Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change; performances that helped establish her reputation as one of New York's most accomplished musical comedy performers. Her film credits include Somewhere in Queens, directed by Ray Romano, in which she appeared opposite Laurie Metcalf, as well as The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead, and Sisters. Her television work includes “Girls5Eva,” “The Good Wife,” “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The King of Queens,” and “Younger.”
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