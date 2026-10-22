From living on Avenue Q to (not) paying Rent in the East Village to hanging out In The Heights, Kevin McCollum has produced as many Broadway hits as New York has neighborhoods.
Jane Krakowski Will Reprise Role as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in OH, MARY! in London
The Tony and Olivier Award winner will perform a limited run of Cole Escola's celebrated comedy, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton.
Olivier and Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski will reprise her role as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!. Jane will play a strictly limited 6-week season at Trafalgar Theatre, from 7 December 2026 until 16 January 2027. The Olivier and Tony Award-winning smash hit comedy Oh, Mary! has also extended its West End run and is now booking until 5 June 2027.
Jane will return to the role having performed it on Broadway, where her 8-week run was extended by a further 4 weeks. Check out photos from her Broadway run here.
About Jane Krakowski
Jane Krakowski (she/her) is an award-winning triple threat actress best known for her role as Jenna Maroney on the Emmy Award-winning network comedy 30 Rock, for which she received four Emmy nominations, as well as a collective 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In addition to hosting FOX's reboot of the classic game show Name That Tune, she was most recently seen in Elsbeth and as the showstopping Bobbie Flanagan in Apple's musical series Schmicago, a follow up to the critical and popular hit Schmigadoon! in which she also starred. She will also soon appear in Prime Video's Man with the Bag. Other performances include her Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Elaine Vassal on the award-winning Ally McBeal; her Critics Choice Award-winning, Emmy-nominated role of Jacqueline White on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; Mrs. Dickinson in Apple's hit series Dickinson; and Miss Shields on FOX's A Christmas Story LIVE, as well as guest-starring roles on Modern Family, Curb Your Enthusiasm, At Home with Amy Sedaris, The Simpsons, American Dad, Drunk History, Younger and even Sesame Street.
In addition to Oh, Mary! on Broadway, Jane's other theatre credits include the 2025 production of Here We Are at London's National Theatre for which she was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical. In 2016, she starred on Broadway in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of She Loves Me, earning an Outer Critics Circle Award, an Astaire Award, a Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award nomination. She received a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine, as well as a Tony Award nomination for Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits include Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe and Starlight Express. She won an Olivier Award for her performance in the West End production of Guys and Dolls and starred in the Encores! revival of Damn Yankees. She also portrayed Mrs. Potts in the Hollywood Bowl's 2018 production of Beauty and the Beast.
In 2012, Krakowski released her solo debut album, The Laziest Gal in Town, a CD recording captured during her cabaret nightclub debut at the Park Avenue hotspot, Feinstein's at Loews Regency. In 2012, she performed a one-woman cabaret act to a sold-out crowd at NYC's legendary Town Hall Theater.
About Oh, Mary!
Oh, Mary! currently stars Lolly Adefope as Mary Todd Lincoln, Lucy Frederick as Mary's Chaperone, J.R. Ballantyne as Mary's Husband's Assistant, with Vinnie Heaven as Mary's Teacher and Syrus Lowe as Mary's Husband.
Lolly Adefope's final performance as Mary Todd Lincoln will be Saturday 5 December. Casting for the role of Mary Todd Lincoln from 18 January 2027 onwards is to be announced.
Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).
Declared “one of the best comedies in years” by The New York Times, Oh, Mary! received Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Oh, Mary! premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in January 2024, before a Broadway transfer to the Lyceum Theatre in July 2024, where it broke box office records and continues to play to sold out audiences. It had its West End premiere at Trafalgar Theatre on 3 December 2025, where it has also broken many Box Office records, and won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at this year's Olivier Awards. This Autumn, Oh, Mary! will also launch a US National Tour.
In addition to Cole Escola (Writer) and Sam Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), David Dabbon (Arrangements) with Casting by Stuart Burt CDG and US Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein. Associate creatives include Georgie Rankcom (Associate Director), Zoë Hurwitz (Scenic), Debo Andrews (Costume), Tom Turner (Lighting), Chris Reid (Sound), Kim Kasim (Wigs), Caitlin Morgan (Music Direction), Eleanor Dolan (Costume Supervisor), and Marcus Hall (Props Supervisor).
Oh, Mary! is produced in the West End by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares Miller & Rosenberg, Showtown Productions, Jamie Wilson Productions and Wessex Grove.
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I'm Important, I'm a Clown! with Julian Manjerico
U Guys, Julian Manjerico is here! First, I give you all the latest Bway tea in this week’s BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I am joined by stage and screen actor, Julian Manjerico, to talk about everything from playing a clown opposite Tom Hanks, to playing Abraham Lincoln opposite Tony-winner Cole Escola in Broadway’s Oh, Mary!
#98 She's The Moment, She's The Face with Bianca Leigh
U Guys, Bianca Leigh is here! In this episode, she shares her journey from performing in small venues to making her Broadway debut. She discusses the significance of her role in 'Oh, Mary!' and the importance of representation for queer and trans individuals in theater.
#97 Living Out Loud In The Middle of Nowhere with Peter Smith
U Guys, performer and director, and current cast member of the smash hit play Oh, Mary!, Peter Smith is here! This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates, including some crazy closing announcements.
Is there secret sapphic subtext between Mary Todd Lincoln and her Chaperone, Louise? Bianca Leigh and Sarah discuss lesbian fan theories, the many many laughs, the transfer from the Lortel to the Lyceum, and more about Cole Escola's Oh, Mary!
A Broadway Conversation with BIANCA LEIGH ("Oh, Mary!")
In this episode, we sit down with Bianca Leigh to discuss her role in the Broadway production of "Oh, Mary!". Please note that this episode may contain spoilers about the show. If you haven't seen the musical yet, you can catch "Oh, Mary!" playing at Lyceum Theatre.
“OH, MARY!” (Broadway) - A Post Show Analysis
In this episode, we discuss Broadway’s “OH, MARY!" the new dark comedy playing at the Lyceum Theatre. We had a great time going back and revisiting the show from the Off-Broadway to the Broadway transfer. We delve into how funny the show is and why it is working so well.
OH MARY! - A Post Show Analysis
In this episode, we discuss the off-broadway production of OH MARY! Starring Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln. Please note that this episode will contain spoilers about the show. If you haven't seen the show yet, you can catch OH MARY!
Episode 40: Cole Escola (Bernadette Peters Live from Royal Festival Hall)
In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and comedian Cole Escola about Bernadette Peters Live from Royal Festival Hall in London. In this concert, Bernadette performs favorite songs from her career as well as many from the Sondheim catalogue, including numbers from Gypsy, Follies, Into the Woods, Passion, and more.
Episode 2: Cole Escola (Judy at Carnegie Hall)
In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to actor and comedian Cole Escola about Judy Garland's beloved 1961 Grammy-winning live album Judy at Carnegie Hall. They also discuss Bernadette Peters, Liza Minnelli, Barbara Cook, and Marin Mazzie.