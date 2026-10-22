Jane Krakowski Will Reprise Role as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in OH, MARY! in London

Olivier and Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski will reprise her role as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!. Jane will play a strictly limited 6-week season at Trafalgar Theatre, from 7 December 2026 until 16 January 2027. The Olivier and Tony Award-winning smash hit comedy Oh, Mary! has also extended its West End run and is now booking until 5 June 2027.

Jane will return to the role having performed it on Broadway, where her 8-week run was extended by a further 4 weeks. Check out photos from her Broadway run here.

About Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski (she/her) is an award-winning triple threat actress best known for her role as Jenna Maroney on the Emmy Award-winning network comedy 30 Rock, for which she received four Emmy nominations, as well as a collective 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In addition to hosting FOX's reboot of the classic game show Name That Tune, she was most recently seen in Elsbeth and as the showstopping Bobbie Flanagan in Apple's musical series Schmicago, a follow up to the critical and popular hit Schmigadoon! in which she also starred. She will also soon appear in Prime Video's Man with the Bag. Other performances include her Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Elaine Vassal on the award-winning Ally McBeal; her Critics Choice Award-winning, Emmy-nominated role of Jacqueline White on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; Mrs. Dickinson in Apple's hit series Dickinson; and Miss Shields on FOX's A Christmas Story LIVE, as well as guest-starring roles on Modern Family, Curb Your Enthusiasm, At Home with Amy Sedaris, The Simpsons, American Dad, Drunk History, Younger and even Sesame Street.

In addition to Oh, Mary! on Broadway, Jane's other theatre credits include the 2025 production of Here We Are at London's National Theatre for which she was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical. In 2016, she starred on Broadway in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of She Loves Me, earning an Outer Critics Circle Award, an Astaire Award, a Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award nomination. She received a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine, as well as a Tony Award nomination for Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits include Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe and Starlight Express. She won an Olivier Award for her performance in the West End production of Guys and Dolls and starred in the Encores! revival of Damn Yankees. She also portrayed Mrs. Potts in the Hollywood Bowl's 2018 production of Beauty and the Beast.

In 2012, Krakowski released her solo debut album, The Laziest Gal in Town, a CD recording captured during her cabaret nightclub debut at the Park Avenue hotspot, Feinstein's at Loews Regency. In 2012, she performed a one-woman cabaret act to a sold-out crowd at NYC's legendary Town Hall Theater.

Oh, Mary! currently stars Lolly Adefope as Mary Todd Lincoln, Lucy Frederick as Mary's Chaperone, J.R. Ballantyne as Mary's Husband's Assistant, with Vinnie Heaven as Mary's Teacher and Syrus Lowe as Mary's Husband.

Lolly Adefope's final performance as Mary Todd Lincoln will be Saturday 5 December. Casting for the role of Mary Todd Lincoln from 18 January 2027 onwards is to be announced.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Declared “one of the best comedies in years” by The New York Times, Oh, Mary! received Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Oh, Mary! premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in January 2024, before a Broadway transfer to the Lyceum Theatre in July 2024, where it broke box office records and continues to play to sold out audiences. It had its West End premiere at Trafalgar Theatre on 3 December 2025, where it has also broken many Box Office records, and won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at this year's Olivier Awards. This Autumn, Oh, Mary! will also launch a US National Tour.

In addition to Cole Escola (Writer) and Sam Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), David Dabbon (Arrangements) with Casting by Stuart Burt CDG and US Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein. Associate creatives include Georgie Rankcom (Associate Director), Zoë Hurwitz (Scenic), Debo Andrews (Costume), Tom Turner (Lighting), Chris Reid (Sound), Kim Kasim (Wigs), Caitlin Morgan (Music Direction), Eleanor Dolan (Costume Supervisor), and Marcus Hall (Props Supervisor).

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