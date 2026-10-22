BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/22/2026; Jobs In Administration, Operations, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Operations

Join our team as our next Director of Operations! In this role, you'll direct The Clarice’s production, facilities and operational activities to advance our mission. The Director of Operations is also responsible for overseeing facilities, production equipment and its maintenance, and a departmental budget. Best consideration date is Mon, Nov 2, 2026. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Strategic Revenue & Growth

Job Title: Director of Strategic Revenue & Growth Reports To: Executive Artistic Director Location: On-Site in Malvern, PA Position Type: Full-Time, Exempt Direct Reports: Director of Development; Director of Marketing, Sales, & PR; Director of Farmhouse Operations People’s Light, one of Pennsylvania’s largest professional nonprofit theatres, seeks its first Director of Strategic Revenue & Growth. This new leadership role will bring contributed, earned, and enterprise revenue under on... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer

Waterwell is hiring a full-time Associate Producer to join the company’s small staff. Waterwell is committed to a rich, challenging, and fulfilling work environment that contributes to the ongoing professional development of everyone in the company. The Associate Producer will work closely with Artistic Director Lee Sunday Evans, as well as Managing Director, Sarah Scafidi, and Board Chair Arian Moayed. As a small company that prides ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Creating Your Own Work – Online Masterclass with Tatiana Pandiani

CREATING YOUR OWN WORK: THE PERFORMER AS MAKER Live Online Masterclass with Tatiana Pandiani Have an idea for a show, a performance or a piece of theatre, but aren't sure how to turn it into something you can actually make? Join New York-based director, choreographer and writer Tatiana Pandiani for a live, interactive masterclass exploring how performers can develop their own material and bring original creative projects to life. Whether you're an actor looking to create opportunitie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager, Artistic Administration

Join our team as our next Manager, Artistic Administration! In this role, you'll focus on the operational and administrative aspects of Clarice Presents, facilitating the contracting, budgeting, communications and scheduling of daily operations and future planning. The Manager, Artistic Administration also plays a key role as liaison between Clarice Presents and key partners. Best consideration is Mon, Nov 2, 2026... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager (Interim to Full-Time)

Job Description: Production Manager (Interim to Full-Time) Organization: Open Arts Alliance Position: Production Manager Employment Status: Interim Full-Time, Non-Exempt (Dec 1, 2026 – Apr 30, 2027) with potential to transition to permanent full-time Compensation: $27,000 total across 5 months Benefits: None Reports To: Board/Artistic Director Position Overview Open Arts Alliance, a regional children’s theatre in Connecticut, seeks an organized, hands-on Production Mana... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Artistic Director Position Profile About the Opportunity For more than ninety years, The Apollo has stood as a living symbol of Black excellence, artistic innovation, and cultural leadership. From legendary performances that reshaped American culture to new works that challenge, inspire, and unite, The Apollo has never been simply a theater; it has been a proving ground for brilliance, a gathering place for a Harlem and international community, and a home for Black artists. As The Apol... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Job Title John Yorke: Lightning Guide to Story Structure – Live Online Masterclass

LIGHTNING GUIDE TO STORY STRUCTURE Live Online Masterclass with John Yorke Why do some stories grip us from beginning to end, while others struggle to hold our attention? What makes story structure work, and how can understanding it help you become a better storyteller? Join award-winning television drama executive and bestselling author John Yorke for a live, 90-minute masterclass exploring the fundamental principles of storytelling across theatre, film and television. Drawing on de... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Spoleto Festival USA is internationally recognized as America’s premier performing arts festival. For 17 days and nights each spring, Spoleto Festival USA fills Charleston’s historic theaters, churches, and outdoor spaces with performances in opera; theater; dance; and chamber, symphonic, choral, jazz, folk, and rock music. Spoleto Festival USA is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. THE ROLE The Company Manager is an integral part of the Producing Department, providing operational, l... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Manager

The Cape Playhouse seeks a Box Office Manager to lead its year-round ticketing operation and play a leading role in ticket sales and customer service. With more than 50,000 patrons annually and ticket sales exceeding $4 million, the Playhouse operates a substantial professional ticketing and sales operation. The Box Office is both a major revenue center and one of the Playhouse’s most important points of contact with its audiences.The Box Office Manager will help drive ticket revenue, provide... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Spoleto Festival USA Apprenticeship Program (Multiple Departments)

Spoleto Festival USA is internationally recognized as America’s premier performing arts festival. For 17 days and nights each spring, Spoleto Festival USA fills Charleston’s historic theaters, churches, and outdoor spaces with performances in opera; theater; dance; and chamber, symphonic, choral, jazz, folk, and rock music. Spoleto Festival USA is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Spend your spring at one of the most celebrated performing arts festivals in the country. As an apprentic... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Lighting Artist

Are you an emerging Lighting Designer or DP? Help us operate lights at our show. Be a part of a creative team. One evening of rehearsal and one evening show.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: Bilingual Tour Manager / Production Assistant

A flamenco company is seeking an organized, resourceful Spanish/English-speaking tour manager for two performances - NYC and Sellersville, Pennsylvania. Dates needed: January 13-18, 2027. You’ll travel with the company and manage daily logistics so our artists can focus on rehearsals and performances. Responsibilities: - Arrange, pick up, drive, and return a rental van with enough space for the company, luggage, and instruments. - Coordinate airport transportation, hotel logistics... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Pub Crawl Guide

San Diego Crawling is looking for fun, entertaining people to lead our History Tour Pub Crawls. As a Guide, you’ll take visitors from around the globe to four different bars in Gaslamp and provide a History Tour along the way. The ability to memorize and present a script is important. Therefore we are looking for people with presentation backgrounds such as actors and teachers. However, this is not a requirement Hours and Schedules: Our pub crawls run daily from 2:45pm-5:15pm and 6:45pm... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Artistic Director Position Profile About the Opportunity For more than ninety years, The Apollo has stood as a living symbol of Black excellence, artistic innovation, and cultural leadership. From legendary performances that reshaped American culture to new works that challenge, inspire, and unite, The Apollo has never been simply a theater; it has been a proving ground for brilliance, a gathering place for a Harlem and international community, and a home for Black artists. As The Apol... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Director - The Jury Experience

Currently in 120+ cities worldwide, The Jury Experience is an immersive theatrical courtroom drama where the audience plays the role of the Jury - votes throughout the experience will determine the events of the trial and ultimately decide the fate of the defendant. Fever is looking for local talent to bring The Jury Experience to life in Dallas. It’s a fast-paced, engaging show ideal for creatives who thrive on connection and helping performers reach their ultimate potential. Learn m... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Stage Production & Operations

Position Summary The Vice President of Stage Production & Operations (VP) will serve as the senior functional leader for Stage Production, Front of House, Hospitality, and Building Operations at The Granada Theatre (Granada), ensuring performances, events, rentals, resident company engagements, and touring productions are delivered safely, efficiently, and to high standards of service, technical excellence, readiness, and financial stewardship. The VP will guide labor administration, estimat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Artistic Director American Players Theatre Spring Green, WI American Players Theatre (APT) is conducting a leadership search for its next Artistic Director. This is a rare opportunity to lead an organization that knows what it is, has the courage to name its non-negotiables, and that is genuinely aligned across artists, staff, board, and audience on the values that matter most. The right leader will embrace this clarity. The Artistic Director will first and foremost set and fulfill the a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - Guild Hall

Guild Hall seeks a visionary, collaborative, and operationally disciplined Executive Director to lead one of the country’s most distinctive multidisciplinary cultural institutions into its second century. This is a rare opportunity to build upon a period of extraordinary transformation while shaping Guild Hall’s next era of artistic excellence, civic leadership, financial sustainability, and national impact. Guild Hall’s historic galleries and theater have welcomed generations of influenti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Director - Management and Administration

Senior Director - Management and Administration Position Profile About the Opportunity Center Theatre Group (CTG) is seeking candidates for a new senior leadership role, created to reflect the opportunities and challenges offered by being part of the dynamic leadership team at one of the largest professional theatres in the country. The Senior Director - Management and Administration is a key member of the Executive Office and supervises three teams. The role combines traditional Genera... (more)

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 14 Hrs 44 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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