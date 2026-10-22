Meet the Cast of THE FANTASTICKS, Now Playing on Broadway
The Broadway premiere will begin previews October 22nd, ahead of an opening night on Monday, November 16th at the Hayes Theater.
Performances are now underway for Second Stage Theater's Broadway premiere of THE FANTASTICKS, directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. THE FANTASTICKS will begin previews October 22nd, ahead of an opening night on Monday, November 16th at the Hayes Theater. Meet the cast below!
The company of THE FANTASTICKS will feature Maxim Chlumecky as The Boy (Matt), Kevin Del Aguila as The Man Who Dies (Mortimer), David Patrick Kelly as The Old Actor (Henry), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Matt’s Mother (Mildred Hucklebee), Nathan Levy as The Boy (Lewis), Ruthie Ann Miles as Lewis’ Mother, Zane Phillips as The Narrator (El Gallo), and Ahmad Simmons as The Mute. Mr. Phillips will be making his Broadway debut.
It’s the longest-running musical of all time, but it’s never been on Broadway – until now. Two boys. Their two mothers. And a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love. This is THE FANTASTICKS, known and adored across the globe, in a Broadway premiere that brings glorious new life to the beloved classic. With a book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, this inspired reinterpretation celebrates love, reconciliation, and the singular power of theater. Brilliantly reconceived by Jones himself, it retains all the heart and humor that have made THE FANTASTICKS one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli (Schmigadoon!, Death Becomes Her, Newsies) directs and choreographs.
THE FANTASTICKS will feature scenic design by two-time Emmy Award-Winner Jason Sherwood, costume design by two-time Tony Award-Winner Linda Cho, lighting design by 2026 Tony Award-Winner Jen Schriever, sound design by two-time Tony Award-Winner Nevin Steinberg, music supervision and orchestrations by Sam Davis, and music direction by Rick Hip-Flores. Casting by The Telsey Office.
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Maxim Chlumecky - The Boy (Matt)
Broadway: Appropriate, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Off Broadway: A Christmas Carol (PAC). Regional: Asolo Repertory Theatre, Bay Street Theatre. TV/Film: “Law and Order” (NBC), “Law and Order: SVU” (NBC), “Blue Bloods” (CBS), ”Harlem” (Amazon Studios), “Billions” (Showtime). Training: Pace University. Infinite thanks to CGF Talent and Patrick Goodwin. For my mom, dad, Lynn, and Nick. Thanks a TON for coming!! :)
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Kevin Del Aguila - The Man Who Dies (Mortimer)
Kevin Del Aguila received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for his performance as Osgood in Some Like It Hot. Other Broadway credits include Frozen (Oaken), Peter and the Starcatcher (Smee), Yellow Face, and Rocky. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, Love’s Labour’s Lost (Shakespeare in the Park), Jacques Brel, and God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!). TV/film: “Peg+Cat,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Deadbeat,” “Hazbin Hotel,” and Disney’s Frozen. Kevin is also an Emmy-winning TV writer, celebrated lyricist, and book-writer of the musical Altar Boyz. @kevinoftheeagle
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David Patrick Kelly - The Old Actor (Henry)
David Patrick Kelly has appeared in films by Walter Hill, David Lynch, Spike Lee, Wim Wenders and Clint Eastwood. Onstage he has appeared in plays by Shakespeare, Chekhov, Gogol, Euripides, Buchner, Pirandello, Moliere, Brecht and Ibsen, directed by Richard Foreman, Nicholas Hytner and Karin Coonrod, Lear deBessonet, Rachel Chavkin, Daniel Fish and Sam Gold. He was awarded an Obie for Sustained Excellence and was featured/played mandolin in the Grammy and Tony winning ONCE.
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Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer - Matt's Mother (Mildred Hucklebee)
Broadway: Spamalot (Tony nomination), Beetlejuice (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations), Celebrity Autobiography, Something Rotten!, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde, A Catered Affair, and Hairspray. Select theater: The Robber Bridegroom (Lortel Award, Drama League nom.), and The Great American Trailer Park Musical. Television: She is known as Rosie on Amazon/A24’s hit "Hazbin Hotel" (Imagen Award nom), "The First Lady," "New Amsterdam," "Vinyl," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" as Carol Burnett. She's also created several acclaimed solo shows.
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Nathan Levy - The Boy (Lewis)
Nathan Levy was most recently seen as François in & Juliet on Broadway. Other Broadway: Aladdin (Omar), Once Upon a One More Time (Clumsy), Dear Evan Hansen (u/s Evan, Jared). National Tour: Aladdin, Dear Evan Hansen. Regional: The Griswolds’ Broadway Vacation (Rusty, The Fifth Avenue Theatre), Peter Pan (Curly, PCLO). BFA, Pace University. A Southern California native. Sending love and endless gratitude to Pat Goodwin, CGF, friends and family.
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Ruthie Ann Miles - Lewis' Mother (Bessie Mae Bellomy)
Ruthie Ann Miles most recently appeared on Broadway in McNeal at Lincoln Center Theater. Notable stage credits include Lady Thiang in The King And I (2015 Tony Award winner), Beggar Woman in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2023 Tony Award nomination), and Imelda Marcos in Here Lies Love (2014 Lucille Lortel Award winner). On television, she is best known as Sherri Kansky on CBS’ “All Rise” and as Young-Hee Seong in FX’s “The Americans.”
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Zane Phillips - The Narrator (El Gallo)
Zane Phillips is an actor and singer from Fredericksburg, TX, now based in LA. National Tour: The Sound of Music (Rolf). TV credits include: The final season of HBO’s “The Comeback” with Lisa Kudrow (recurring); Netflix’s “Glamorous” (series regular); AppleTV’s “Loot” (recurring); “Good Trouble" (recurring); “Mid-Century Modern” (recurring); “Legacies” (series regular); “Partner Track” (recurring). Film: Fire Island. Regional theater credits include Hair (Claude), Mamma Mia (Sky), Hairspray (Link), and The Fantasticks (The Boy). BFA, Elon University.
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Ahmad Simmons - The Mute
Ahmad Simmons is a NYC based performing artist, choreographer, creative director, and independent producer across stage and screen. Broadway: Illinoise, Hadestown, West Side Story, Carousel, Cats. Off-Broadway: Gotta Dance! (Stage 42), Only Gold (MCC), A Chorus Line (NYCC). TV/Film: Maestro, FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Comeback,” “Better Nate Than Ever,” The Kennedy Center Honors, and multiple Tony Awards. Concert Dance: Parsons Dance Company, River North Dance Chicago, and Detroit Metropolitan Dance. Resident choreographer: Hamilton (Philip Tour) Associate Choreographer: Hadestown (2021). Proud graduate of Point Park University’s Conservatory of Performing Arts.
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