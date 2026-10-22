Billy Porter, Leslie Jones and Phoebe Robinson Will Host Theatre Podcast PLACES, DAHLINGZ!

A new theatre-themed comedy podcast, called Places, Dahlingz!, will be hosted by Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Billy Porter, Emmy winner Leslie Jones, and New York Times bestselling author and comedian Phoebe Robinson.

Produced by Acast Productions, the show's inaugural season will include 48 episodes, and feature Broadway stars including Shoshana Bean, Ariana DeBose, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and more, according to a press release.

“Theater should never be precious or exclusionary. It should be a celebration,” said Billy Porter. “Joining Leslie and Phoebe to build a brand-new show from scratch alongside our guest stars is going to be pure electric chaos, and I can’t wait for audiences to join us every week.”

“I love a live audience as a performer and the electricity that comes from being in the moment,” said Leslie Jones. “So when Billy and Phoebe said we were going to make our own show from guest prompts, I knew I had to be there to have fun, create and manage some chaos, and give my honest opinions.”

“As someone who has always loved the theater, getting to kiki with Broadway icons is ICONIC. Sharing my many thoughts and rants—and getting to perform alongside the wildly talented Billy and Leslie—is messy fun, a dream come true, and a surefire way to earn some brownie points with my parents,” said Phoebe Robinson. “Acast Productions has been an incredible partner in bringing this wild concept to life, blending interviews with live creative performance to create a multi-platform experience for audio and video audiences. Billy, Leslie, and I are thrilled to shake up the podcast space and bring our own unique spin to the format.”

About Places, Dahlingz!

Places, Dahlingz! is a show for Broadway lovers and haters alike in which three hosts - theater icon Billy Porter, theater skeptic Leslie Jones, and recent theater convert Phoebe Robinson - come together with one impossible goal: to write the perfect show.

Each week, they’ll sit down with one of theater’s biggest stars for hilarious and heartfelt conversations about all things live performance. At the end, every guest will suggest one idea that Billy, Leslie, and Phoebe must include in their show—no matter what. The whole season leads up to the live finale where they’ll unveil their brand new show. It’s part interview series, part madcap creative experience.

New episodes will be released every Thursday. Find the show on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube @placesdahlingz. Learn more here.

Places, Dahlingz! is available in audio and video. Places, Dahlingz! is co-created by Evan Trevor Thompson, Rachel Borders, and Jeff Kasanoff, who are also executive producers alongside Jenny Kaplan, Emily Rudder, Phoebe Robinson, Billy Porter, Leslie Jones, and DJ Gugenheim. The show is an Acast Originals production made in collaboration with Tiny Reparations and Incognegro.

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