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Exclusive: First Look at BOOP! The Musical North American Tour

The North American tour is led by Aliya Grace as Betty Boop.

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Boop-Oop-a-Doop! Take an exclusive first look at photos of the cast of BOOP! The Musical on tour. Currently in Cincinnati, the 50-week tour stars Aliya Grace in the title role.

Joining Grace in the first look photos are Mason Ballard (Dwayne), Ashia Collins (Carol Evans), Michelle Jennings (Valentina), Dan Mason (Grampy), Joshua Woodie (Raymond Demarest), Ashley Calderon (Trisha), Adam Clarke (Pudgy), and Kevin W. Egan (Oscar Delacorte).

The cast of BOOP! The Musical on tour is rounded out by Kevin Bowman, Christian J. Collins, Leah Faye, Kayla Goins, Eric Gonzalez, Jesse Hanks, Izzy Herz, Anya Katherine Jones, Jaxon Keller, Elie Kuppermann, Helena Elizabeth Laing, Ava Madara, Neema Muteti, Annalise Northway, PJ Palmer, Jame Tomé Rotz, Kenneth Sweeney, Devyn Trondson and Evan Michael Vaughan. 

With original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray, La Cage aux Folles), BOOP! The Musical brings Fleischer Studios' Queen of the Screen to life with a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple Grammy winner David Foster ("I Have Nothing," "After the Love Is Gone," "The Prayer"), lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam), and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom, High Society). Direction for the North American tour is re-created by DB Bonds and choreography is re-created by Rachelle Rak. 

Photos: Matthew Murphy

Exclusive: First Look at BOOP! The Musical North American Tour Image


Aliya Grace

Exclusive: First Look at BOOP! The Musical North American Tour Image


Ashley Calderon, Aliya Grace, Mason Ballard, and The North American Touring company of BOOP! The Musical

Exclusive: First Look at BOOP! The Musical North American Tour Image


Aliya Grace and the North American Touring company of BOOP! The Musical

Exclusive: First Look at BOOP! The Musical North American Tour Image


Aliya Grace and the North American Touring company of BOOP! The Musical

Exclusive: First Look at BOOP! The Musical North American Tour Image

The North American Touring company of BOOP! The Musical


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