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Photos: Yankees Legend Bernie Williams Joins BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway

The former New York Yankees player and Latin Grammy-nominated musician joins the Tony Award-winning band.

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Former New York Yankees player and Latin Grammy-nominated musician Bernie Williams makes his Broadway debut tonight, October 22, in Buena Vista Social Club at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Check out photos of Williams in the production below!

Williams joins the production's Tony Award-winning band. The six-time Tony Award-winning musical also currently features television and film actress Gina Torres and former Major League Baseball player and recording artist José “Candelita” Iglesias.

Inspired by true events and the 1997 Grammy Award-winning album of the same name, Buena Vista Social Club follows the musicians behind the recording and explores their lives and careers against the backdrop of Havana's music scene. The production features an Afro-Cuban band and an ensemble of actors, singers, and dancers.

Buena Vista Social Club is currently playing at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, located at 236 West 45th Street in New York City.

Get Buena Vista Social Club Tickets From $59

More on this show: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Eyes 2027 West End Run · 6/2/2026



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