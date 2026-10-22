Jimmy Awards Sets Date For 2027 Ceremony
The annual event, celebrating the best of high school musical theatre talent, will take place on Monday, June 21, 2027 at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre.
Save the date! The Broadway League Foundation has announced that the 18th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 21, 2027 at 7:30pm at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th Street).
Each year, the award ceremony shines a spotlight on the best of high school musical theatre talent, featuring over 100 nominees from more than 50 regions nationwide. Recap the 2026 Jimmy Awards here.
“The Jimmy Awards celebrate the extraordinary talent of young people from communities across the country and the educators and programs that help them shine,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “There is truly nowhere I would rather be on June 21 than watching these remarkable students take the Broadway stage. Mark your calendars now because it is an unforgettable night and an amazing reminder of the talent, passion, and promise of the next generation.”
About The Jimmy Awards
The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards is a coast-to-coast celebration of student achievement, recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The program impacts approximately 180,000 students who participate in regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards has been the catalyst for more than $9,000,000 in educational scholarships.
Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to advance a national conversation about the importance of arts education, honor teachers and their schools’ commitment to performing arts education, and contribute to the development of future arts workers and audiences for live performing arts in communities across America.
Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a 10-day theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway’s most accomplished professionals. Their experience will culminate in an extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage.
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