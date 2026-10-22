Jimmy Awards Sets Date For 2027 Ceremony

Save the date! The Broadway League Foundation has announced that the 18th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 21, 2027 at 7:30pm at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th Street).

Each year, the award ceremony shines a spotlight on the best of high school musical theatre talent, featuring over 100 nominees from more than 50 regions nationwide. Recap the 2026 Jimmy Awards here.

“The Jimmy Awards celebrate the extraordinary talent of young people from communities across the country and the educators and programs that help them shine,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “There is truly nowhere I would rather be on June 21 than watching these remarkable students take the Broadway stage. Mark your calendars now because it is an unforgettable night and an amazing reminder of the talent, passion, and promise of the next generation.”

About The Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards is a coast-to-coast celebration of student achievement, recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The program impacts approximately 180,000 students who participate in regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards has been the catalyst for more than $9,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to advance a national conversation about the importance of arts education, honor teachers and their schools’ commitment to performing arts education, and contribute to the development of future arts workers and audiences for live performing arts in communities across America.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a 10-day theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway’s most accomplished professionals. Their experience will culminate in an extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 13 Hrs 36 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 CAPA Reveals Winners Of 2026 Marquee Awards

CAPA announced the winners of its 2026 Marquee Awards at the Ohio Theatre, recognizing central Ohio high school musical theatre talent across 13 categories. Best Actor and Actress winners will compete nationally at the Jimmy Awards. 2 Tickets On Sale For The Broadway Bound Awards Of Central Arkansas

Celebrity Attractions and Stage 13 will present the Broadway Bound Awards of Central Arkansas, honoring excellence in high school musical theatre across 16 area schools, with top performers advancing to the Jimmy Awards in New York City.