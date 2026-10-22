Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 22, 2026- Lea Michele Joins GLEE Reboot and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 22, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 22, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you might have missed yesterday in the theatre world. Get ready for some exciting news: the GLEE reboot has been officially greenlit at Disney+ and Hulu, and Lea Michele is set to return as Rachel Berry. Meanwhile, voting is now open for Next on Stage: Season 7, so you can help decide which talented young performers move forward in the competition. Get inspired with Elizabeth Teeter's favorite shows, catch Teri Hatcher taking her first bows in The Devil Wears Prada, and check out Back to the Future: The Musical's acquisition by MTI. Plus, discover all the latest casting announcements, reviews, and industry updates below!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Thursday, October 22
The Imaginary Invalid opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: Elizabeth Teeter Picks the Shows That Shaped Her
In this video, watch as The Hairy Ape star Elizabeth Teeter walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays and musicals that made her the artist she is today. Can you guess which classics she most adores?
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Voting Now Open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 7
The talent has shown up, and now it's your turn to have a say! Season 7 of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage kicked off with a record-breaking number of submissions from talented young performers across the country, and now the competition is officially heating up. The first round of voting is now open, so get ready to meet this season's hopefuls, pick your favorites, and help decide who moves one step closer to the spotlight!
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GLEE Reboot Greenlit at Disney+ and Hulu
The previously teased Glee reboot is officially underway! Disney+ and Hulu have greenlit the remounting of Ryan Murphy‘s musical dramedy series. Learn more here.
|Exclusive
Exclusive: Signature Theatre's ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE Cast Sings 'The Show Must Go On'
by Michael Major
Signature Theatre's cast of ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE sings 'The Show Must Go On' from the upcoming regional premiere of Adam Gwon's latest musical. The video features Erin Driscoll, Callum Francis, Deema Turkomani and the show's band.. (more...)
Exclusive: SPRING AWAKENING Will Incorporate Musical ‘Changes’ That Inform Revival’s ‘Vision’
by Michael Gioia
When 'Spring Awakening' returns to New York City, it may feel different than the 2006 Tony Award-winning production fans know and love. 'Some things are going to feel different,' music supervisor Or Matias exclusively tells BroadwayWorld. . (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: First Look at BOOP! THE MUSICAL North American Tour
by Michael Major
Watch a first look at the BOOP! The Musical North American tour, starring Aliya Grace as Betty Boop. The tour recently launched in Rochester, NY and will be on the road for 50 weeks.. (more...)
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Video: THE WINTER'S TALE Trailer at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Video: Sutton Foster & Hugh Jackman Duet on 'Million Dreams' From THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
Video: Teri Hatcher Takes First Bows in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA in London
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has acquired Back to the Future: The Musical. Back to the Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage from the Universal/Amblin film by the movie's creators.. (more...)
WINE PLAY to Receive Industry Readings in New York
by Stephi Wild
Dani Nelson's new play traces wine from grapes to glass through five darkly funny scenes, each paired with a wine the audience tastes during the performance.. (more...)
BARBA: BRAZILIAN BODY PERCUSSION MUSICAL to Receive Developmental Readings
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical, inspired by the life of Fernando Barba and the real-life Brazilian body music group Barbatuques, will have two developmental readings at Open Jar. . (more...)
Photos: Talene Monahan Wins Horton Foote Prize for MEET THE CARTOZIANS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Talene Monahan received the $50,000 Horton Foote Prize for her play MEET THE CARTOZIANS, a 2026 Pulitzer Prize finalist that premiered Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater. See photos!. (more...)
Hammerstein Museum Celebrates Young Performers and Launches Playwrights Festival
by Stephi Wild
The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center will present performances by 2026 International Youth Solo Contest winners and open applications for an International Young Playwrights Festival for student writers worldwide.. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Community Gathering on Multi-Hyphenate Success
by Rachel Stone
Theater Resources Unlimited will present a Zoom discussion featuring actress, producer and director Kim Sykes on balancing multiple creative endeavors and defining success in the arts.. (more...)
Review: ILFORD BOY, Donmar Warehouse
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Coming-of-age plays are not new, but they vary hugely in quality and impact. Danny Lee Wynter's new work, Ilford Boy is a witty, sensitive and beautifully performed piece of theatre that will warm your soul and break your heart. (more...)
Review: MARTIN GUERRE, The Old Vic
by Alexander Cohen
It’s Les Mis if you squint. A musical based on turbulent French history, doomed love, and flags brandished like a crusaders’ Warhammers. Except this is not the longest running musical in West End history. This is its weird cousin Martin Guerre.. (more...)
Review: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, starring KayCee Stroh and Harry Judd
by Cindy Marcolina
Though the originating Disney team doesn’t seem to be involved, the vibe of the film is perfectly maintained. Bryan Louiselle takes over the musical aspect, adapting and producing the soundtrack as well as writing new songs. David Simpatico writes the book: his script can be a bit cheesy and straightforward in its easy unpretentiousness, but it delivers all the beats without a hitch. That saccharine quality of the movie that has previously divided critics is also carried over, justly and rightfully. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Corbin Bleu, Megan Hilty, Colton Ryan and More to Star in ON THE TOWN at Carnegie Hall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Megan Hilty, Colton Ryan, and Corbin Bleu will star in On the Town in Concert at Carnegie Hall, presented by Orchestra of St. Luke's this January, directed by Shuler Hensley.. (more...)
Lea Michele to Return to GLEE Reboot as Rachel Berry
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lea Michele is reportedly set to reprise her role as Rachel Berry in the upcoming Glee reboot on Disney+ and Hulu, marking her return to the hit musical series more than a decade after its finale.. (more...)
Interview: NMIXX Talks New EP 'Strange Muse', First Unit Songs, and 'Birthday Wish' For the Future
by Stephi Wild
NMIXX is back with their new EP, 'Strange Muse.' I had the opportunity to chat with the members, Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin, all about the album, their creative process, and the future of the group. Find out what they had to say!. (more...)
Robbie Fairchild Reveals He Was Drugged at a Club, Awoke With '2 Skull Fractures' 4 Years Ago
by Michael Major
Robbie Fairchild is looking back on his road to recovery after he was hospitalized for several days following being roofied at a club in Brooklyn. The dancer and actor revealed that he missed his debut at the Met.. (more...)
Ato Blankson-Wood, Alison Pill and More Join TOO BAD FOR HER Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Atlantic Theater Company has revealed additional cast members for two of its world premiere plays of the 2026-2027 season, and the Atlantic for Kids New York premiere of Finn.. (more...)
NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE to Celebrate Broadway Box Office Opening With Magic, Discount Tickets, and Giveaways
by Stephi Wild
The magic production will mark its Broadway box office opening at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre with cast appearances, special ticket offers, and giveaways for attendees.. (more...)
SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY to Stream Final Week
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Manhattan Theatre Club will stream its Broadway production of Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play during its final performances, with high schools across the U.S. receiving free access to a recorded version.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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