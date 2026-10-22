Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 22, 2026- Lea Michele Joins GLEE Reboot and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 22, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Today's Call Sheet

Thursday, October 22

The Imaginary Invalid opens on Broadway

The Front Page



Video: Elizabeth Teeter Picks the Shows That Shaped Her In this video, watch as The Hairy Ape star Elizabeth Teeter walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays and musicals that made her the artist she is today. Can you guess which classics she most adores?



Voting Now Open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 7 The talent has shown up, and now it's your turn to have a say! Season 7 of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage kicked off with a record-breaking number of submissions from talented young performers across the country, and now the competition is officially heating up. The first round of voting is now open, so get ready to meet this season's hopefuls, pick your favorites, and help decide who moves one step closer to the spotlight!



GLEE Reboot Greenlit at Disney+ and Hulu The previously teased Glee reboot is officially underway! Disney+ and Hulu have greenlit the remounting of Ryan Murphy‘s musical dramedy series. Learn more here.

Exclusive

Exclusive: Signature Theatre's ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE Cast Sings 'The Show Must Go On'

by Michael Major

Signature Theatre's cast of ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE sings 'The Show Must Go On' from the upcoming regional premiere of Adam Gwon's latest musical. The video features Erin Driscoll, Callum Francis, Deema Turkomani and the show's band.. (more...)

Exclusive: SPRING AWAKENING Will Incorporate Musical ‘Changes’ That Inform Revival’s ‘Vision’

by Michael Gioia

When 'Spring Awakening' returns to New York City, it may feel different than the 2006 Tony Award-winning production fans know and love. 'Some things are going to feel different,' music supervisor Or Matias exclusively tells BroadwayWorld. . (more...)

Must Watch

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has acquired Back to the Future: The Musical. Back to the Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage from the Universal/Amblin film by the movie's creators.. ( more... Dani Nelson's new play traces wine from grapes to glass through five darkly funny scenes, each paired with a wine the audience tastes during the performance.. ( more... BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical, inspired by the life of Fernando Barba and the real-life Brazilian body music group Barbatuques, will have two developmental readings at Open Jar. . ( more... Talene Monahan received the $50,000 Horton Foote Prize for her play MEET THE CARTOZIANS, a 2026 Pulitzer Prize finalist that premiered Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater. See photos!. ( more... The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center will present performances by 2026 International Youth Solo Contest winners and open applications for an International Young Playwrights Festival for student writers worldwide.. ( more...

Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Community Gathering on Multi-Hyphenate Success

by Rachel Stone

Theater Resources Unlimited will present a Zoom discussion featuring actress, producer and director Kim Sykes on balancing multiple creative endeavors and defining success in the arts.. (more...)

Review: ILFORD BOY, Donmar Warehouse

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Coming-of-age plays are not new, but they vary hugely in quality and impact. Danny Lee Wynter's new work, Ilford Boy is a witty, sensitive and beautifully performed piece of theatre that will warm your soul and break your heart. (more...)

Review: MARTIN GUERRE, The Old Vic

by Alexander Cohen

It’s Les Mis if you squint. A musical based on turbulent French history, doomed love, and flags brandished like a crusaders’ Warhammers. Except this is not the longest running musical in West End history. This is its weird cousin Martin Guerre.. (more...)

by Cindy Marcolina

Around the Broadway World

Though the originating Disney team doesn’t seem to be involved, the vibe of the film is perfectly maintained. Bryan Louiselle takes over the musical aspect, adapting and producing the soundtrack as well as writing new songs. David Simpatico writes the book: his script can be a bit cheesy and straightforward in its easy unpretentiousness, but it delivers all the beats without a hitch. That saccharine quality of the movie that has previously divided critics is also carried over, justly and rightfully. . ( more...

Corbin Bleu, Megan Hilty, Colton Ryan and More to Star in ON THE TOWN at Carnegie Hall

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Megan Hilty, Colton Ryan, and Corbin Bleu will star in On the Town in Concert at Carnegie Hall, presented by Orchestra of St. Luke's this January, directed by Shuler Hensley.. (more...)

Lea Michele to Return to GLEE Reboot as Rachel Berry

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lea Michele is reportedly set to reprise her role as Rachel Berry in the upcoming Glee reboot on Disney+ and Hulu, marking her return to the hit musical series more than a decade after its finale.. (more...)

by Stephi Wild

NMIXX is back with their new EP, 'Strange Muse.' I had the opportunity to chat with the members, Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin, all about the album, their creative process, and the future of the group. Find out what they had to say!. ( more...

Robbie Fairchild Reveals He Was Drugged at a Club, Awoke With '2 Skull Fractures' 4 Years Ago

by Michael Major

Robbie Fairchild is looking back on his road to recovery after he was hospitalized for several days following being roofied at a club in Brooklyn. The dancer and actor revealed that he missed his debut at the Met.. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Atlantic Theater Company has revealed additional cast members for two of its world premiere plays of the 2026-2027 season, and the Atlantic for Kids New York premiere of Finn.. ( more...

NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE to Celebrate Broadway Box Office Opening With Magic, Discount Tickets, and Giveaways

by Stephi Wild

The magic production will mark its Broadway box office opening at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre with cast appearances, special ticket offers, and giveaways for attendees.. (more...)

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY to Stream Final Week

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Manhattan Theatre Club will stream its Broadway production of Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play during its final performances, with high schools across the U.S. receiving free access to a recorded version.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Listen Up

"If I cannot fly

Let me sing!" - Sweeney Todd

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!