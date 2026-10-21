Corbin Bleu, Megan Hilty, Colton Ryan and More to Star in ON THE TOWN at Carnegie Hall

Orchestra of St. Luke's is launching a five-year series in January 2027 celebrating classic American musicals with two performances of Leonard Bernstein's On the Town in Concert , a love letter to New York City featuring a 45-piece orchestra and a cast of Broadway favorites, led by Emmy- and Grammy-winning Series Music Director Rob Berman (Jan 11 & 12, 2027).

The principal cast for the concerts at Carnegie Hall includes Corbin Bleu, Jin Ha, and Colton Ryan as the Three Sailors on shore leave in New York, with their love interests played by Emma Crow, Megan Hilty, and Isabel Leonard, and Paulo Szot as Judge Pitkin W. Bridgework. On the Town will be directed by Drama Desk and Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley and choreographed by Chase Brock, while the schedule will expand to two performances.

On the Town

Written in 1944, On the Town tells the musical tale of three American sailors on a 24-hour leave in New York City before they head off to fight in World War II. With music by Leonard Bernstein and script/lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, the celebrated score includes many musical theater standards, including 'Come Up to My Place,' 'I Can Cook, Too,' 'Some Other Time' and 'New York, New York.'

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