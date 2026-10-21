Video: Sutton Foster & Hugh Jackman Duet on 'Million Dreams' From THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
Jackman first joined his partner and Music Man co-star onstage during her rendition of Peggy Lee's "A Doodlin' Song."
Sutton Foster was joined by surprise guest Hugh Jackman at her recent concert with the Pacific Jazz Orchestra. The couple performed "Million Dreams" together, with Jackman reprising his role from The Greatest Showman.
Jackman first joined his Music Man co-star onstage during her rendition of Peggy Lee's "A Doodlin' Song." After being greeted with applause from the audience, he stayed onstage for "Million Dreams."
Throughout the concert, Foster also performed songs from her iconic Broadway roles, including "Blow Gabriel Blow" and "I Get A Kick Out Of You" from Anything Goes and "Til There Was You" from Music Man.
The program featured new arrangements created by Chris Walden, a seven-time GRAMMY-nominated composer/arranger who is also the lead arranger for the Oscars. The concert marks Foster’s Soraya debut and launches The Soraya’s 16th season and Pacific Jazz Orchestra’s 4th season.
Foster stepped into the title role of the Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002, earning her first Tony Award. She has originated numerous roles in notable musicals including Shrek the Musical, Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, and The Drowsy Chaperone, as well as bringing her signature comedic leading lady talents to major revivals such as Once Upon a Mattress, Sweeney Todd, The Music Man, and Anything Goes for which she won her second Tony Award.
Foster led the critically acclaimed TV Land series “Younger” and the beloved ABC Family series “Bunheads,” and has released three solo albums in addition to her 11 cast albums. The Hollywood Reporter calls Foster one “of Broadway’s most beloved stars,” and The Guardian hails “her full-beam luster.”
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