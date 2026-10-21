NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE to Celebrate Broadway Box Office Opening With Magic, Discount Tickets, and Giveaways

Now You See Me Live will celebrate its Broadway box office opening at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Thursday, October 29 beginning at 10am. In the spirit of Halloween, and recognizing the 100th anniversary of Harry Houdini's death, cast members James More, Darcy Oake, and Matthew Pomeroy will be present to wow attendees with close-up magic and special ticket offers.

Attendees will have the rare opportunity to experience close up hand card magic from one of the Horsemen, and 52 guests will receive a special ticket offer - Now You See Me Live style. The first 52 people in line at the box office will have the opportunity to select a card from a deck, each numbered 1-52. Whichever card they pull is the dollar price they will pay per ticket for a pair of tickets to a select November performance. Additionally, the first 100 people in line will receive customized Now You See Me Live playing cards.

Limit two tickets per customer. Must be in person to win. Valid for performances November 11 - 30. Blackout dates apply.

Following sold out engagements around the world, Now You See Me Live arrives in New York City this holiday season for eight weeks only from Wednesday, November 11 through Sunday, January 3.

Presented by Tim Lawson and Simon Painter (creators of The Illusionists), and in collaboration with global entertainment leader Lionsgate, performances of the internationally beloved, amazement-for-all-ages stage illusion spectacular begin Wednesday, November 11 and run through Sunday, January 3 in NYC.

Now You See Me Live is inspired by Lionsgate's global hit film franchise, Now You See Me, which follows the impossible heists of the 'Horsemen' - a team of the world's greatest illusionists. The franchise is based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt and includes three hit films. The Now You See Me film franchise has grossed over $933 million at the global box office.

Starring as the 'Horsemen' on Broadway and representing the best magical talents from around the world are escapologist Gabriella Lester (South Africa), illusionist James More (England), illusionist Darcy Oake (Canada), and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy (England).

Now You See Me Live's Broadway engagement is part of an ongoing global tour, with more stops to be announced. Now You See Me Live opened October 15 at the MGM Grand Theater inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. A sold-out engagement at the London Coliseum recently concluded its hugely popular run on Sunday, September 6.

From the producers of The Illusionists, and inspired by Lionsgate's blockbuster film franchise, comes Now You See Me Live. The acclaimed stage illusion spectacular has captivated audiences across the globe, bringing magic to life with an explosive mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts and jaw-dropping spectacles. For a strictly limited engagement, four world-class illusionists will unite as The Horsemen, transforming the magic of the films into a live stage spectacle with never-before-seen feats of wonder. Collectively, these illusionists have performed thousands of shows in hundreds of cities, including sell-out residencies on Broadway and across Australia, Asia and soon, Las Vegas - leaving audiences spellbound and questioning the very limits of possibility.

Now You See Me Live's creative team includes Tim Lawson (Producer), Simon Painter (Creator, Creative Producer), Adam Trent (Co-Creator), Ash Jacks McCready (Creative Director, Staging Director), Kirsty White (Creative Director), Enzo Wenye (Illusion Director), Hugo Mercier-Bosseny (Lighting Designer) and Evan Duffy (Composer). Lionsgate's President of Global Products & Experiences, Jenefer Brown, serves as creative consultant on the project.

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