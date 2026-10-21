Video: Teri Hatcher Takes First Bows in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA in London

Bond Girl, Desperate Housewife and TV icon, multi-award-winning Teri Hatcher has officially taken over as Editor-in-Chief 'Miranda Priestly' in the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. She took her first bows in the show on Tuesday 20 October 2026. Check out a video!

Best known to audiences around the world for her iconic television roles in Desperate Housewives and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Teri Hatcher made her musical theatre debut as Sally Bowles in the acclaimed national tour of Sam Mendes' groundbreaking revival of Cabaret, and more recently winning praise for her portrayal of Morticia Addams in The Addams Family.

Teri Hatcher’s final performance is currently scheduled for 6 February 2027.

About The Devil Wears Prada

Opening in the West End in December 2024, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical has become the fastest‑selling show in the Dominion Theatre’s history, selling more than 1.3 million tickets to date. The show will also celebrate a major milestone on 23 September, when it reaches its 800th performance.

The Devil Wears Prada has an award-winning creative team led by Elton John (Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Mark Sonnenblick (Theatre Camp), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After, Submissions Only), set design by Tim Hatley (Life of Pi, Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot, Legally Blonde), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical, Frankenstein), sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away, & Juliet) and casting by Jill Green CDG.

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?

The musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios which went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations. The sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on 01 May 2026 with its original leading cast, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci all reprising their roles.

The Devil Wears Prada is produced by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (Mrs. Doubtfire, In the Heights, Avenue Q and Rent), David Furnish (Billy Elliot: The Musical) and Jamie Wilson (Into The Woods, Mrs Doubtfire, Two Strangers) as a co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 16 Hrs 25 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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