SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY to Stream Final Week

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere production of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play will be available to audiences everywhere during its final week of performances, streaming as-live at the production's scheduled curtain times Tuesday, November 10, through Sunday, November 15, with a 24-hour replay available following each stream.



Building on the previously streamed productions of MTC's Jaja's African Hair Braiding and Punch, The League of Live Stream Theater returns as MTC's streaming partner for School Girls.

School Girls, which reunites the team behind Jaja's African Hair Braiding–Tony Award-nominated playwright Jocelyn Bioh, and two-time Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White–concludes its limited engagement on November 15, 2026 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Produced by MTC in association with Chase This Productions and Susan Kelechi Watson, School Girls began previews on Tuesday, September 8 and opened to rave reviews on Monday, September 28.

How to Purchase Tickets

Audiences may purchase a $59 ticket (inclusive of $9 service fee) for one of the following performances at lolst.org: Tuesday, November 10 at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, November 11 at 2:00 PM; Wednesday, November 11 at 7:00 PM; Thursday, November 12 at 7:00 PM; Friday, November 13 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, November 14 at 2:00 PM; Saturday, November 14 at 7:00 PM; Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 PM.



After purchasing a ticket, buyers will receive a viewing link by email that will allow them to watch the selected performance at curtain time or anytime within the 24-hour replay window. Captions are available. One device per ticket.



In partnership with LOLST, MTC is offering high schools worldwide free access to a recorded performance of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play and accompanying educational resources designed to deepen student engagement with the production. Through MTC's Watch Week initiative, schools may participate from November 2-13, 2026 at no cost.

In addition to experiencing the play, students will have the opportunity to compare their interpretations and perspectives with those of peers from diverse communities across the United States and around the world, fostering meaningful cultural exchange and dialogue.



To date, classrooms with over 6,500 students at 70 high schools located across the United States have registered to watch the streaming version of School Girls, via MTC's Learning and Community Engagement (LACE) program. High school educators and administrators can learn more and register at: www.manhattantheatreclub.com/learning/watch-week.



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 12 Hrs 51 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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