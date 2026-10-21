SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY to Stream Final Week
The show will stream Tuesday, November 10, through Sunday, November 15, with a 24-hour replay available following each stream.
Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere production of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play will be available to audiences everywhere during its final week of performances, streaming as-live at the production's scheduled curtain times Tuesday, November 10, through Sunday, November 15, with a 24-hour replay available following each stream.
Building on the previously streamed productions of MTC's Jaja's African Hair Braiding and Punch, The League of Live Stream Theater returns as MTC's streaming partner for School Girls.
School Girls, which reunites the team behind Jaja's African Hair Braiding–Tony Award-nominated playwright Jocelyn Bioh, and two-time Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White–concludes its limited engagement on November 15, 2026 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
Produced by MTC in association with Chase This Productions and Susan Kelechi Watson, School Girls began previews on Tuesday, September 8 and opened to rave reviews on Monday, September 28.
How to Purchase Tickets
Audiences may purchase a $59 ticket (inclusive of $9 service fee) for one of the following performances at lolst.org: Tuesday, November 10 at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, November 11 at 2:00 PM; Wednesday, November 11 at 7:00 PM; Thursday, November 12 at 7:00 PM; Friday, November 13 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, November 14 at 2:00 PM; Saturday, November 14 at 7:00 PM; Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 PM.
After purchasing a ticket, buyers will receive a viewing link by email that will allow them to watch the selected performance at curtain time or anytime within the 24-hour replay window. Captions are available. One device per ticket.
In partnership with LOLST, MTC is offering high schools worldwide free access to a recorded performance of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play and accompanying educational resources designed to deepen student engagement with the production. Through MTC's Watch Week initiative, schools may participate from November 2-13, 2026 at no cost.
In addition to experiencing the play, students will have the opportunity to compare their interpretations and perspectives with those of peers from diverse communities across the United States and around the world, fostering meaningful cultural exchange and dialogue.
To date, classrooms with over 6,500 students at 70 high schools located across the United States have registered to watch the streaming version of School Girls, via MTC's Learning and Community Engagement (LACE) program. High school educators and administrators can learn more and register at: www.manhattantheatreclub.com/learning/watch-week.
School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play features Lucia Aremu as Ama, Denée Benton as Paulina Sarpong, Patina Miller as Eloise Amponsah, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Ericka Boafo, and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis.
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