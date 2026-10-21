BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Musical Acquired by MTI
The musical opened in the West End in 2021, and transferred to Broadway in 2023.
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International has acquired Back to the Future: The Musical. Back to the Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage from the Universal/Amblin film by the movie's creators, Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and features original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson's 'Man in the Mirror', Jagged Little Pill), alongside hit songs from the movie including 'The Power of Love,' 'Johnny B. Goode,' 'Earth Angel,' and 'Back in Time.'
Already seen by over 5 million people, the musical premiered at the Manchester Opera House in February 2020, ahead of a 2021 West End transfer. In 2022 the production went on to win Best New Musical at the Olivier Awards, the Whats On Stage Awards and the BroadwayWorld Awards. The production opened on Broadway in 2023, and received two nominations at the 77th Tony Awards: Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Roger Bart) and Best Scenic Design of a Musical.
When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself... back to the future.
Originally produced by Colin Ingram Limited, Back to the Future recently completed a North American Tour, and played in Sydney, Australia. The musical is landing in cities across the United Kingdom as part of a UK Tour and is currently delighting audiences worldwide in Tokyo, Paris, Hamburg and on the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line ship 'Star of the Seas'. Tickets and additional information can be found here. There are plans to open in Mexico, The Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Korea and Scandinavia, along with a South East Asia Tour.
The motion picture starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd premiered in theaters in the USA on July 3, 1985. The comedy adventure was presented by Steven Spielberg and directed by Robert Zemeckis, produced by Bob Gale and Neil Canton from an original screenplay by Zemeckis and Gale which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. In 1986 the movie won the People's Choice Award, the Hugo Award and Saturn Award and was nominated for Best Picture at the Golden Globes.
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