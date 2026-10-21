Ato Blankson-Wood, Alison Pill and More Join TOO BAD FOR HER Off-Broadway

Atlantic Theater Company has revealed additional cast members for two of its world premiere plays of the 2026-2027 season, and the Atlantic for Kids New York premiere of Finn.

Too Bad For Her by Obie winner and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winner Clare Barron, and directed by Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman, will feature Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), Renata Friedman ('The Patient'), Obie Award winner Greg Keller (Indian Princesses), Peter Mark Kendall ('Watson'), and Tony Award nominee Alison Pill (Uncle Vanya). Additional casting to be announced.

Old Actress by Obie winner Lucas Hnath, and directed by Obie winner Les Waters, will feature Pulitzer Prize winner Eboni Booth (Primary Trust) and Susan Yassky (Off-Broadway debut), joining previously announced Tony Award winner Deirdre O'Connell (Dana H.)

This season's Atlantic for Kids musical, the New York premiere of Finn by Chris Nee, Michael Kooman, and Christopher Dimond, directed by Ryan Dobrin, will feature Jonice Bernard, Sydney Carmona, Gio Coppola, Catherine Luckenbach, Arwen-Vira Marsh, Maya Mays, Hayden Eugene Poe, and Alexa Stratton. Additional casting to be announced.

Casting for Push by Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury, choreographed by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, and directed by Peck, will be announced at a later date.

All mainstage productions will be performed at Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater located at 336 West 20th Street (between 8th & 9th Avenues). The Atlantic for Kids production of Finn will take place at Atlantic Stage 2 located at 330 West 16th Street.

The first show of the 2026 | 2027 season, I Became We by Obie winner Mona Pirnot, directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson, with music by Relentless Award winner Jack D. Coen, began performances on Friday, October 16 and officially opens on Tuesday, October 27, for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 15.

2026-2027 season Memberships are now! Atlantic members receive exclusive access and up to 42% savings on tickets. Memberships begin at $50 and benefits include a priority booking period, no additional fees, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, and more!

Too Bad For Her

World Premiere Play

By Clare Barron

Directed by Anne Kauffman

January 9 - February 14, 2027

A compassionate and perverse exploration of a thirty-year affair and its consequences. A play about love, art, and living outside the bounds.

Atlantic will welcome back both Obie Award-winning playwright Clare Barron (SHHHH) and Tony Award nominated director Anne Kauffman (The Bedwetter) for this world premiere play.

Too Bad For Her will feature sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Lizzie Donelan, lights by Heather Gilbert, sound & original compositions by Daniel Kluger, projections by Lucy Mackinnon, intimacy direction by Crista Marie Jackson. Ashley-Rose Galligan will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Old Actress

World Premiere Play

By Lucas Hnath

Directed by Les Waters

March 18 - April 25, 2027

A play about learning lines for a play.

In the world premiere of Old Actress, acclaimed playwright and director team Lucas Hnath (A Simulacrum) and Les Waters (Grief Camp) reunite with Deirdre O'Connell for the first time since their Tony Award-winning production of Dana H.

Old Actress will feature sets by Louisa Thompson, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lights by Yuki Nakase Link, and sound by Tei Blow. Caroline Englander will serve as Production Stage Manager.

Finn

Atlantic for Kids Musical

By Chris Nee, Michael Kooman, and Christopher Dimond

Directed by Ryan Dobrin

December 12, 2026 - January 31, 2027

Hilarious and heartwarming, this underwater musical chronicles the coming-of-age journey of Finn, a young shark who dreams of following in his family's footsteps by joining the prestigious Shark Guard.

Finn explores the depths of the brilliant and beautiful ocean, with quirky sea creature characters and catchy tunes. As Finn faces the challenges of growing up and following his heart, his musical story becomes a magical journey of self-discovery, friendship, and adventure.

Finn will feature sets by Rodrigo Escalante, costumes by Mika Eubanks, lighting by Colleen Doherty, sound by Alex Attalla, props by Hannah F. Tarr, with musical direction by Fernanda Douglas, and choreography by Phil Colgan. Damayanti Wallace will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 10 Hrs 00 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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